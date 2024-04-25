Donna Kelce is in her Swiftie era. Travis Kelce's mom is sharing her review of Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and responding to questions about the songs fans suspect may have been written about her son.

"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," Donna told People at QVC's "The Age of Possibility" summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"I was just very impressed," she added. "She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

Donna also spoke with Us Weekly at the event, telling the outlet she planned to connect with Taylor to talk about the music.

"I know there’s a few [songs] that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see," she said. "You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her."

Donna Kelce at the QVC Quintessential 50 All Female Celebrity Summit held at F1 Headquarters on April 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Brenton Ho/Variety via Getty Images

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Travis is among Taylor's biggest champions amid her album release.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," the source told ET. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

Swift surprised fans on Friday with a surprise double album drop, releasing 31 brand new tracks into the world. Listeners were quick to zero in on two new love songs, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," which many believe are odes to her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

In signature Swift style, the album is also chock full of heartbreaking songs -- including "So Long, London" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" -- which are rumored to be about her previous relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. She also dropped a diss track titled "thanK you aIMee," which had fans rehashing her years-old feud with Kim Kardashian due to the obvious capitalization spelling "KIM" in the title.

"Expressing herself through her music has always been therapeutic for Taylor," ET's source said. "It gives an outlet to move forward, feel empowered and turn her experiences into art."

The album is already on its way to a historic debut, reportedly selling 1.4 million copies in its first day alone. On Wednesday, Spotify announced that the album had surpassed 1 billion streams since its release.

