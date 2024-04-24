Travis Kelce's wins are that much sweeter when they're shared with family and friends.

Speaking with his older brother and New Heights co-host, Jason Kelce, along with guest Andrew Santino, on Wednesday's podcast episode, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end referenced a beloved post-game ritual for his home games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Win, lose, obviously love winning more," Travis quipped, "but I thoroughly enjoy going up to the suite after football games and seeing all the friends and family."

He gushed, "Obviously if we win, the energy's up ... we get to party even more and have more fun, but being so grateful for getting to where you are in this world and being able to share that excitement and success with the people that you grew up with, man, and the people that you're with now, man, it's just the absolute best."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs a pass route in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 13, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. - Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cameras were locked on Travis' suite for much of last season, as Taylor Swift became a fixture at the NFL star's games amid their blossoming romance. After her first appearance alongside Travis and Jason's mom, Donna Kelce, at a matchup in September, Jason joked that the suite "could not have been up to the fire code," as it was "packed to the rafters" that day.

Taylor Swift attends her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Taylor was there to show her support all the way up to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, when the couple exchanged celebratory PDA on the field. Before that, footage of Taylor and Travis publicly kissing and saying "I love you" after his AFC Championship win went viral.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss at Super Bowl LVIII. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Chiefs Kingdom warmly welcomed the singer into the fold, with coach Andy Reid hailing her as "great" in a pre-Super Bowl interview.

"Listen, she's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all," he previously said in an interview with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on the trio's latest Let's Go! podcast. "Trav's handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward, so it hasn't been a problem at all."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hug after his AFC Championship game. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The support has certainly gone both ways, with Travis jetting across the world to attend Taylor's international Eras Tour performances in Australia, Singapore and Argentina, during his time off.

With her Eras shows set to resume next month in the U.K. and Europe, Travis recently told ET he'll be there with bells on.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

First, Travis is set to host his second annual Kelce Jam on May 18 in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour. - Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As for Taylor, she just dropped her highly anticipated 11th studio offering -- a surprise double album, no less -- on Friday. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology features 31 tracks and includes two sweet love songs, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," that Swfties suspect may have been written about her relationship with Travis.

In addition to Travis, other rumored subjects of Swift's pen include exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, and Kim Kardashian.

A source told ET on Monday, "Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor’s story. He is a Swiftie through and through and is very proud of her."

