The "Fortnight" party continues!

Minutes after dropping the music video to "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone from The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift dropped a YouTube short dubbed "Fortnight" recap. The montage shows behind-the-scenes footage from filming the music video as well as Swift frosting her famous cinnamon rolls, but what really has everyone swooning is Travis Kelce's brief but super sweet appearance, which shows him planting a kiss on Swift's cheek as she stirs a pan of rice.

The YouTube short also challenges Swifties to share their "Fortnight" recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge. For the uninitiated, a "fortnight" is a "unit of time equal to 14 days (or nights) and a lot can happen in that amount of time! This challenge is all about sharing your fortnight recap - 14 snippets of your life - in one single Short soundtracked to 'Fortnight (feat Post Malone).' The 14 clips from 14 moments can reflect anything users want to share; it's all about having fun and connecting with one another!"

And thus, Swift's clips with Kelce, Ethan Hawke, Swift playing pickleball (with a Kansas City Chiefs paddle!) and one of her famous felines.

On Friday, Swift dropped the music video for "Fortnight" just hours after she dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

While fans expected to see the "Sunflower" singer in the video, they certainly didn't predict that Swift would host a Dead Poets Society reunion for the project.

Nevertheless, Swift, who wrote and directed the music video, welcomed Hawke and Josh Charles into her world. She cast the men, who starred in the 1989 flick as scientists examining her after a love affair goes awry.

Swifties will certainly have their hands full trying to decode this music video, along with the double album that kept Swifties up late into the night.

