Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader. Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department, a source tells ET that her NFL boyfriend "couldn't be more supportive and is pumped for Taylor."

"He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," the source says of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

It's no surprise that Kelce is a fan of Swift's work. In fact, the only two love songs on the release seem to be about her beau.

On "The Alchemy," Swift isn't exactly subtle as she tosses in plenty of football references as a nod to Kelce.

"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be," she sings in the chorus, before seemingly referencing the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she sings.

When Swift delighted fans with a 2 a.m. surprise in the form of a double album, Swifties were granted another apparent love song about the pro athlete.

"Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to thе backseat (The backseat) / No onе's ever had me (Had me), not like you," Swift sings on "So High School," an apparent reference to her first few nights out with Kelce.

The references keep coming as Swift declares in the bridge, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

The singer also seems to allude to Kelce's public pursuit of her in the song, singing, "You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her."

As for the album as a whole -- which is chock full of heartbreak songs following Swift's splits with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy -- the source tells ET that Swift "is so excited" about the release.

"She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," the source says, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."

