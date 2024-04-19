Charlie Puth has a big fan in Taylor Swift!

Fans were caught off guard to hear an unexpected reference to the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer on Swift's The Tortured Poets Department title track. While singing about a series of detailed exchanges with a lover, Swift declares in the second verse, "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

While Puth himself has yet to respond to the shoutout, fans were quick to flood his social accounts with comments.

"SIR DID YOU HEAR YOUR HONORABLE MENTION IN THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT SONG?!," one fan wrote on his latest TikTok video, which was posted earlier in the week.

His Instagram account was similarly inundated with new comments on Friday morning.

"How are you doing after the Taylor Swift callout," one fan wondered.

Another wrote, "Who is here after TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT 😭❤️"

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans offered up a seemingly endless stream of silly reactions.

Puth wasn't the only pop culture reference featured in the song's lyrics. On the chorus, Swift sings, "You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel / We're modern idiots."

Taylor Swift announces 'The Tortured Poets Department' album at the GRAMMYs. - Getty Images

The Swifties have been working overtime since the songstress dropped her 11th studio album on Friday at midnight ET, followed by a surprise double album release at 2 a.m. ET.

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," Swift wrote on social media. "This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry."

Fans continue to dissect the lyrical clues on social media, paying close attention to songs like "The Alchemy," "thanK you aIMee," "So Long, London" and "So High School" -- to name just a few -- while speculating whether they may have been inspired by Travis Kelce, Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, Kim Kardashian, and more.

