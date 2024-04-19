Taylor Swift's much-anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, made waves on Friday as it was released as a surprise double album to fans. Swift, known for her cryptic teasers and lyrical hints, had been building anticipation for the project over the past few weeks, and her fans were eagerly awaiting the midnight drop.

Swift announced the new album's release on social media with a thoughtful and poetic post. She shared that the album's themes include breakups, self-reflection, and healing, reflecting on a tumultuous period in her life. Swift described the album as an anthology of new works that capture both sensational and sorrowful moments.

After the midnight release of the 16-song album, Swift surprised fans again at 2 a.m. with revealing a secret double album. The second installment of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology features 15 additional songs. Swift emphasized that the story is now open to interpretation, saying, "The story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours."

The double album was met with immediate support from Swift's famous friends, who took to social media to express their excitement and admiration.

Rapper Ice Spice supported Swift's new album by sharing an Instagram Story with the volume turned up on her speakers as she listened to the album.

Ice Spice IG - Instagram

Ice Spice IG - Instagram

Sophie Turner, Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas', former partner, also shared her enjoyment of the album, specifically noting her appreciation for the track "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" The song delves into the singer's commentary on public perception and the media's narratives around her.

Sophie Turner IG - Instagram

Keleigh Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, hinted at the double album release with a subtle Easter egg, sharing a screenshot of her listening to the track "So Long, London" with a peace symbol emoji.

Instagram

Gracie Abrams, one of Swift's openers for the US leg of the Eras Tour, posted a screenshot of herself listening to "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," tagging both Swift and Aaron Dessner, who played a significant role in the album's production.

Instagram

See even more reactions below:

Sarah Paulson IG - Instagram

Sarah Paulson IG - Instagram

Stephanie Styles IG - Instagram

Loren Gray IG - Instagram

Loren Gray IG - Instagram

Sarah Jeffery IG - Instagram

Brittany Mahomes IG - Instagram

Aaron Dessner IG - Instagram

Flavor Flav IG - Instagram

Savannah Guthrie IG - Instagram

Savannah Guthrie IG - Instagram

RELATED CONTENT: