Taylor Swift is welcoming Stevie Nicks into The Tortured Poets Department. Following the release of Swift's highly anticipated 11th studio album, fans who purchased the physical edition were in for a surprise when they learned Nicks penned a poem for the release's written prologue.

Titled For T and Me, Nicks' poem was written on Aug. 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Read the full poem below.

He was in love with her

Or at least she thought so

She was brokenhearted

~Maybe he was too~

Neither of them knew.

She was way too hot to handle

He was way too high to try —

He couldn't even see her

He wouldn't open his eyes

She was on her way to the stars

He didn't say goodbye

She looked back from her future

And shed a few tears

He looked into his past

And actually felt fear.

For both of them

The answers ~ would never be ~

Ever clear —

Don't ask questions now

Do that later —

She brings joy

He brings Shakespeare —

It's almost a tragedy —

Says she "don't endanger me —

[Pause] Don't endanger me"

He really can't answer her

He's afraid of her —

He's hiding from her

And he knows that he's hurting her

She tells the truth

She writes about it

She's an informer

He's an x-lover

There's nothing there for her

She's already gone

There's nothing that can stop her —

She was just flying —

Thru the clouds ~

When he saw her...

She was just making her way —

To the stars ~

When he lost her...

The women have long been connected. After performing at the 2010 GRAMMY Awards together, Nicks praised Swift in a Time magazine feature.

"Taylor reminds me of myself in her determination and her childlike nature. It's an innocence that's so special and so rare," Nicks wrote. "This girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John."

"Taylor is writing for the universal woman and for the man who wants to know her," she added. "The female rock-'n'-roll-country-pop songwriter is back, and her name is Taylor Swift. And it's women like her who are going to save the music business."

More than a decade later, Nicks, who previously credited Swift's songs for helping her get through a tough time, once again spoke about the singer, this time telling Today how she believes she's influenced Swift's music.

"I never don't tell the truth," she said. "And I think that's something that if Taylor Swift, who is my friend, if Taylor got anything from me, that's what she got. I don't ever lie in my songs — if you broke up with me, I don't put I broke up with you. I tell the truth, always."

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.

