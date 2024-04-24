Donna Kelce is shining a light on a recent idyllic vacay enjoyed by son Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Donna was in Las Vegas on Wednesday for QVC's "The Age of Possibility" summit, and revealed that her Super Bowl champion son sent her a snapshot from a recent vacation to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where he and Taylor spent some quality time hanging out with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

According to Donna, Travis sent her the photo when he found out that Bradley would also be at the QVC summit, alongside his food truck, Danny and Coop's Philly Cheesesteaks, People reports.

It's unclear when the celeb vacay to Carmel-by-the-Sea actually took place, but Donna reportedly told Bradley at the event, "Travis told me you were going to be here."

Donna Kelce attends the QVC Quintessential 50 Celebrity Summit held at F1 Headquarters in Las Vegas on April 24, 2024. - Brenton Ho/Variety via Getty Images

Gigi and Taylor have been close friends for over a decade, and appeared in Taylor's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."

As for "The Age of Possibility" summit itself, the event honored a select group of women who were recognized by QVC as the Q50 -- or Quintessential 50 -- made up of celebs, lifestyle gurus and activists, including Donna, Christina Applegate, Naomi Watts, Jennie Garth, Kathie Lee Gifford, Billie Jean King, Rita Wilson, Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Stacy London, Melissa Rivers, Martha Stewart and Sherri Shepherd.

Gigi, 29 and Bradley, 49, were first spotted together back in October 2023. More recently, in March, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand after attending a Broadway performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

That date night came just over a week after the pair -- who have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship -- were spotted packing on some PDA at Via Carota in New York.

A source told ET in February that the couple's relationship is "serious."

"They have already spoken about their future together and next steps," the source said at the time. "They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward."

Meanwhile, Taylor has been busy promoting the release of her massive new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features numerous songs rumored to be about the singer's various exes -- and a few inspired by her high-profile romance with Travis.

A source told ET this week that Travis -- who began his romance with Taylor in September 2023 -- is among Taylor's biggest champions, and that he loves her new album.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," the source said. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

RELATED CONTENT: