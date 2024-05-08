Taylor Swift just made a superfan's dream come true.

The singer loves a good TikTok just as much as we do, but it's rare that she comments.

When fan Giacomo Benavides posted a hilarious video on TikTok to Swift's song, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, they caught the superstar's attention.

"This is the official music video 🏆," Swift commented.

In the clip, which has nearly 4 million views, Benavides is dramatically lip-synching and acting out the lyrics of Swift's brutal song while wearing one of her famous 1989 TV (Taylor's Version) cardigans. The interpretation included the creator shooting a Nerf gun, throwing a book, having two friends drag them away, and even having a cop make a cameo.

"MOTHER?!???!?" Benavides replied in all caps. "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPP 😭😭😭."

Benavides reacted like any superfan would -- over the top.

First, Benavides made a T-shirt immortalizing the interaction with Swift.

"TAYLOR SWIFT COMMENTED ON MY TIKTOK VIDEO," Benavides wrote. "😭😭😭 IM CRYING 4 HOURS AGO AND STILL NOT PROCESSING IT. OUR BLONDE ALREADY KNOWS BARRANCO, THE ERAS TOUR IN PERU CONFIRMED, I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE."

Then, wearing the T-shirt, Benavides posted a response video screaming and waving the flag of Peru below a digital billboard showcasing Swift's comment.

In the caption, Benavides wrote: "THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH @Taylor Swift PLEASE COME TO PERÚ 🥹🫶"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" is believed to be about Swift's ex, Matty Healy. Since the release of TTPD, fans have speculated that the track, along with others, is actually a "diss track."

"I haven't really listened to that much of it," Healy told paparazzi of the album, "but I'm sure it's good."

Regardless of who or what the songs are truly about, Swift's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is supportive.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," a source told ET in the wake of TTPD's release. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

