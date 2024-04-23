Taylor Swift is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs family thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

In a new interview with KCTV, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shared what it means to have the "Fortnight" singer, 34, as an extra member of the team's family since she began dating Kelce, 34, in the fall.

"We love having her a part of the family, the team, what she and Kelc have done is a cool story. It's a credit to both of them to be two big powerful people that are also so humble, so talented," Nagy, 46, said while talking with reporters.

He added, "And they're so talented at what they do, whether it's football or singing."

Swift made her first appearance at an NFL game in September after Kelce propositioned her to come and watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium. He had seen her perform during her Eras Tour stop inside the Chiefs' home stadium earlier that summer. She quickly became a staple at Kansas City games and ended up cheering Kelce and his teammates all the way to a Super Bowl win in February.

The former head coach of the Chicago Bears went on to say that having the record-breaking singer-songwriter around is still something he finds himself coming to terms with, as it certainly isn't every day you find yourself so close to one of the most famous people on the planet, let alone two or even three of them.

"It's definitely rare for sure," he said. "I mean, you're talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick [Mahomes]."

Nagy continued by stating that while he may not be making friendship bracelets with Swift right now -- sadly, he hasn't gotten the chance to meet the "Karma" singer yet -- he does, however, know Mahomes and Kelce very well and he couldn't be happier for their individual rises to fame.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The comments from one of Kelce's coaches come as Swift is feeling all the love from her fans and her man after she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. Over the weekend, a source shared with ET how Kelce is showing up for Swift during this time.

"He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," the source said. "Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

Furthermore, fans seem to think Swift gave Kelce the love right back by penning several songs on the album to her tight end boyfriend, including "The Alchemy" and "So High School."

"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be," she sings in the chorus of the first song, before seemingly referencing the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," Swift sings.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl - Getty

In "So High School," fans quickly surmised that Kelce was the inspiration for the song after early on in the hit, she sings, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

"Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to thе backseat (The backseat) / No onе's ever had me (Had me), not like you," the lyrics of the second song purportedly about Kelce read.

RELATED CONTENT: