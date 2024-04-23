Tom Sandoval is bringing up past drama to defend his present actions. On Tuesday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval once again fought with Scheana Shay over her decision to release a song, "Apples," about his cheating scandal, and he cut deep to get his point across.

The argument started at James Kennedy's pool party, when Sandoval told Scheana that he'd heard her song and was confused by why she thinks she's involved in his affair with Rachel Leviss amid his relationship with Ariana Madix.

"What you two did to Ariana, it f**ked me up in more ways than one," she said. "The friendship, restraining order, and yeah did I decide to, if you want to call it, capitalize on it?"

"You are not involved in this," he insisted. "You did not get cheated on. She did not f**k Brock [Davies]."

While Scheana argued that Rachel filing a restraining order against her meant that she was involved, Sandoval disagreed, saying, "You inserted yourself into the situation."

Scheana kept on going, though, telling Sandoval that his affair caused her to have "f**ked up thoughts" about her husband and her good friend, Lala Kent.

"I'm like, 'Oh my god, could someone do that to me?'" she explained. "You did that!"

As Tom questioned why that was his fault, Scheana walked away, but not before Sandoval delivered a brutal blow.

"You've been the other woman in a f**king relationship," Sandoval said, earning gasps from Ariana, Lala and Katie Maloney, all of whom were watching on in horror.

The statement was in reference to Scheana's past relationship with Eddie Cibrian, whom she dated while he was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville nearly two decades ago.

"F**k you!" Scheana yelled in response. "When I was 21 years old in 2000 and f**king six? Are you f**king kidding me? I didn't know he was married."

Brock stepped in to defend his wife as he physically held Sandoval back, telling him, "She was 20s, bro. You're f**king 40."

Next, James and Brock slammed Sandoval for bringing up the past, but Tom was still fuming, questioning, "Aren't you bringing up the past when you bring up that song? Isn't that the past? That was six months ago. Aren't we trying to move on from that?"

The fight is likely to bring Sandoval and Scheana, who were at one time good pals, many steps back in their friendship journey, which has been a major plotline throughout VPR's 11th season.

As for the criticism Sandoval is likely to face for his latest drama, when ET spoke to him ahead of the season premiere, he urged fans to remember that he's "not a character," but rather "a human being," adding, "I'm a real person. Just try to keep that in mind."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: