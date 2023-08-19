Scheana Shay's turning Scandoval into Scando-art.

The Vanderpump Rules star dropped a diss track dubbed "Apples," and it's seemingly directed at Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Scheana Marie & The 27's are behind the track -- which dropped Friday -- and the lyrics seem to indicate the track is inspired by the Leviss-Sandoval affair that rocked the Bravo reality TV series to its foundation and torpedoed Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Some of the lyrics include, "I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face? / And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But you're gone without a trace / I thought you were grateful / I found out you're fake, though / I hope there's a place for friends like you."

The second verse starts, "Narcissistic psycho / Cut you out likе lipo / See right through you with my eyes closed."

The track's already received rave reviews -- from Shay's friends. After Shay posted a behind-the-scenes snippet on Instagram, Madix commented, "obsessed!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Lala Kent dropped a chef's kiss emoji.

Shay captioned a second post promoting the track writing, "Who wants an APPLE?? 🍎." Madix also commented on that post saying, "as summer would say- how you like them applesssssss 😍😍😍 i’m so excited for you!"

But not everyone seemed pleased with the diss track, though, with some VPR fans and Leviss supporters hopping into the comments section to clap back at the pointed lyrics.

According to Rolling Stone, "Apples" was a collaborative effort between Shay and Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of The 27's. The outlet reported that Shay, Franklin and Daniels helped write the song along with William Kellz Egan and Austin O’Laughlin. Rolling Stone also reported that the group worked on "Apples" in July, and they completed the vocal and track in just a few hours.

This is Shay's fourth single. She dropped "What I Like" in 2012, followed by "Good as Gold" the following year. In 2014, Shay also released "Shake That."

Shay, of course, found herself in the middle of the Scandoval storm, when Leviss filed a restraining order against her after Leviss alleged she punched her. In a statement to ET, Shay's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, vehemently denied punching Leviss.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April, Shay opened up about the alleged altercation between her and Leviss, which Leviss claimed went down after the VPR stars both appeared on the show together on March 1. This was the same night Shay found out about Leviss' months-long affair with Sandoval.

"I did not punch her in the face -- as you see, I can't really form a proper fist," Shay said at the time, attempting to clench her long, manicured hands into a fist.

"There's a shove and there's a punch, and I did not punch her," she added.

The temporary restraining order against Shay was officially dismissed on March 29, after Leviss and her attorney didn’t show up to court for their hearing.

By the way, Shay's new song dropped on the same day Madix announced an upcoming cocktail book dubbed Single AF Cocktails. She touted the book as her "breakup album."

