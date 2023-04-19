Scheana Shay is back in the clubhouse and spilling the tea on what really went down with her and Raquel Leviss.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, Shay opened up about the alleged altercation between her and Leviss, which went down after the Vanderpump Rules stars both appeared on the show together on March 1. This was the same night Shay found out about Leviss' months-long affair with their co-star, Tom Sandoval, effectively ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

"I did not punch her in the face -- as you see, I can't really form a proper fist," Shay said, attempting to clench her long, manicured hands into a fist.

"There's a shove and there's a punch, and I did not punch her," She added.

When asked if she threw Leviss' phone, Shay admitted that she did, and she doesn't regret any of it, answering host Andy Cohen with an emphatic "no."

The alleged altercation led Leviss to file a restraining order against her VPR co-star, seeking court-ordered protection from Shay following the encounter, in which Leviss claimed that Shay punched her and caused injuries to her face.

After submitting the TRO request, the judge approved it and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. Shay pushed back at claims made by Leviss in her filing for a restraining order.

On March 29, Leviss' temporary restraining order against Shay was officially dismissed after Leviss and her attorney didn’t show up to court for their hearing.

Shay's attorney, Neama Rahmani, who refers to Leviss by her legal name, Rachel, told ET at the time, "This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order. Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."

He added, "When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead, she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated."

As for Leviss, her rep told ET, "Scheana and her attorney were notified from the reunion to emails that Raquel wasn't moving forward with the RO. The court was notified by Raquel’s counsel that we were not attending and are not moving forward, and we had filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received."

They added, "Their attendance was to grandstand which was predictable but at least he finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow. Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards."

The restraining order caused drama at the show's season 10 reunion last month as well, forcing Leviss and Shay to stay the court-mandated 100 feet away from one another, and film their segments separately.

Despite the order being lifted, the pair are not in contact, with Leviss reportedly checking into a facility for mental health treatment following the fallout from Scandoval.

For more on Vanderpump Rules, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'VPR': Lisa Vanderpump Questions Tom Sandoval About Raquel Leviss

Scheana Shay Photoshopped Raquel Leviss Out of Her Wedding Pics

Tom Sandoval Slams Resort for Playing Into Raquel Leviss Rumor

Scheana Shay Plans to Take Legal Action Against Raquel Leviss This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery