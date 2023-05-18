Scheana Shay insists she couldn’t have punched Raquel Leviss even if she wanted to.

During the wild season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Shay and Katie Maloney join Ariana Madix and her friends, Brett, Logan and Meredith, at Madix and Tom Sandoval’s home after it's revealed the Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss.

Shay arrives with "supplies" in the form of wine. She and Ariana hug, and Scheana immediately breaks down into tears. "You don't deserve any of this. Like, who are they?" Shay asks.

"Evil people," Madix replies. "Evil, insidious people."

"It's not even like this was like an, 'Oops! We kissed one time when we were on acid at Coachella,'" Shay remarks. "This is a full-blown love affair."

"Tell me everything," says Maloney. Madix begins recounting the night she found out about the affair between Leviss and Sandoval. The details shock Maloney, especially since Sandoval recorded himself on FaceTime with Leivss while at Tom Schwartz's apartment.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place," Madix continues. "And he was angry at me. Angry. At me."

"The other night, I had so much rage in me. I was so angry," Shay chimes in, bursting into tears almost instantaneously. "And dude, I shoved her so f**king hard away from me. I was like, 'Dude, get the f**k away! Get the f**k away from me!' And then I ran back to my hotel room. I don't know if my f**king nails scratched her, or when I like, pushed her away from me, she turned her head into the fence or the wall or whatever the f**k. But now she called Schwartz and she's like, 'Scheana punched me! She punched me.'"

Shay then provides a reason as to why she couldn’t have punched Leviss. "It is scientifically impossible for me to form, like, an actual fist," Shay demonstrates in confessional, bringing her hands into the frame to prove she's telling the truth.

"All my nails would break," she continues, going on to move her thumb behind her four other fingers. "If I make a fist this way, my thumb would just, my hands don't work like that. I'm not a puncher."

In March, Leviss filed a restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules co-star, seeking court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between them.

Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss

After submitting the TRO request, the judge approved it and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. Shay pushed back at claims made by Leviss in her filing for a restraining order.

Leviss and her attorney didn’t show up to court for their hearing and the judge dismissed the restraining order.

Shay's attorney, Neama Rahmani, who refers to Leviss by her legal name, Rachel, told ET, "This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order. Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."

He added, "When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated."

A representative for Shay who was in the courtroom during the TRO hearing told ET, "The judge dismissed the TRO and permanent restraining order petition based on the absence of Raquel or her counsel. The judge made no mention of any communications or filings from Raquel to the court regarding how she would like to proceed in the case. The only reason the case was dismissed is because Raquel wasn’t there. Any statements from her camp to the contrary are inconsistent with the judge’s ruling."

As for Leviss, her rep told ET, "Scheana and her attorney were notified from the reunion to emails that Raquel wasn't moving forward with the RO. The court was notified by Raquel’s counsel that we were not attending and are not moving forward and we had filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received."

The rep added, "Their attendance was to grandstand which was predictable but at least he finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow. Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards."

Previously, Leviss exclusively told ET, "I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th. We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the reunion] together."

Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lala Kent Shares Who Tom Sandoval Allegedly Cheated With Before Raquel

Tom Sandoval Suggests Ariana Madix Should Have Uncovered His Affair

Raquel Leviss Explains Why She Started Affair With Tom Sandoval

'Pump Rules': Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Tearfully Address Affair

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval Split: A Timeline of the Cheating Scandal

'Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss in a Mental Health Treatment Center (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery