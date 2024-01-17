Tom Sandoval has had a truly turbulent year, and the reality star is looking back on how his life, and his outlook, has changed in the wake of the infamous "Scandoval" drama.

Sandoval, 40, walked the carpet at the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules -- held at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday -- and he spoke with ET's Brice Sander about how his mentality has evolved since the last season premiere event.

"The Tom that was here [last time] was a dude lost in a cyclone," Sandoval shared. "Like somebody who was just lost in the ocean, barely hanging on to an old wooden door like in the [end of] Titanic. Literally just not in control. No idea what the hell's going on."

However, going through what he's gone through in the public eye -- following his high-profile cheating scandal that led to the very public fallout between himself and his ex, Ariana Madix -- has given him the chance to look at his situation differently.

"Going through that has really helped me put in perspective things that are really important," he said. "[It] helped me grow, as far as prioritizing certain things. And [it] really just put me to the test to see what I'm made of."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Coming back to shoot season 11 amid the fallout of Scandoval also led to some tension between himself and other castmates, and Sandoval said "everyone" gave him a hard time "in very different ways."

While Sandoval returned for the new season, Rachel Leviss -- with whom Sandoval had his clandestine romance -- declined to come back. Instead, Leviss has been sharing her side of her story in a new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

While Sandoval says he hasn't listened to her podcast, he did wish her well in her future.

"I know she wants to move on, and I want her to do that and I wish her the best, really, "Sandoval shared.

Meanwhile, as the show is set to return, Sandoval wants people to remember that the castmembers -- himself included -- are real human beings with real emotions and inner lives.

"I think it's important for people to understand that... I'm not a character [on a scripted show]... I'm a human being, like every single one of my castmembers. We really put ourselves out there, you know?" he said. "I, unfortunately, made a huge mistake... but I am a human being. I'm a real person. Just try to keep that in mind."

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Jan. 30 on Bravo.

