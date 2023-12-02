Tom Sandoval Spotted out in L.A. With a Model (Exclusive)

Tom Sandoval spent Friday night hanging out with a model at an event in Los Angeles, and an eyewitness tells ET they were by each other's side the entire night. But it's not what you think.

Sandoval was among the bevy of celebrities who attended what was billed as the world's first gourmet chain food festival, ChainFEST, in L.A. The shindig, co-founded by The Office star BJ Novak, brought out some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Andy Cohen, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, Chris Pratt, Mindy Kailing, Rachel Bilson, Howie Mandel and many more.

The eyewitness tells ET that the Vanderpump Rules star arrived at the event with model Victoria Lee Robinson at around 8:30 p.m. The eyewitness said they appeared cozy, though there was zero PDA. Sandoval and Robinson were seen standing very close next to each other at the high tops and they didn't leave each other's side as they explored different parts of the festival, including sharing Pizza Hut's pizzette (the festival featured never-before-seen menu items, so keep the munchies in check).

A quick glance at Sandoval's Instagram Story showed them soaking up the experience as well. But while they appeared cozy at the event, a source close to Sandoval tells ET that he and Robinson hung out as friends, and that's it.

By the way, if Robinson looks familiar it's because she made headlines in 2016, when she reportedly dated Leonardo DiCaprio. She was 23 at the time.

In any event, the eyewitness says Sandoval and Robinson left close to around 11 p.m. And while he posed for a picture with James Kennedy's girlfriend, Alley Lewber, the eyewitness says Sandoval didn't mingle with the other VPR stars in attendance -- Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

Meanwhile, People on Saturday published an excerpt of Ariana Madix's forthcoming book, Single AF Cocktails, in which the reality TV star writes Sandoval may have cheated on her with Rachel Leviss in plain sight. The cheating scandal later came to be known simply as "Scandoval."

Madix's hits bookstores on Tuesday.

