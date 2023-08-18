Ariana Madix is finally going to share her side of Scandoval. On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star announced that she'll soon release a book about the destruction of her nearly decade-long romance with Tom Sandoval due to his affair with Rachel Leviss, who previously went by Raquel.

"These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I'm in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful," Madix captioned her post, which showcased the cover of her forthcoming book. "Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I'll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story."

"Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks," she continued. "The book is on sale December 5th and it would mean so much to me if you preordered it (link in bio)."

Madix went on to tease that "each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words."

"From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I'll cover it all," she promised. "The book tells the whole story, but it's also a thank you to all of you, my friends, and my family who rallied behind me and picked me up when my world fell down. I know how lucky I am to have all of your support."

"More than anything, I wrote this book because I heard from so many of you that you could put yourself in my shoes," she added. "I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak. You have all given me hope in my darkest times and my wish is that if any of you relate to this story at all, you'll feel less alone."

Madix concluded her post by promising that "the drinks are as good as the stories," and expressing her excitement about the book's release.

Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Lala Kent were among Madix's VPR co-stars who took to the comment section to congratulate her on her latest venture.

The same day of Madix's exciting announcement, Shay delighted VPR fans by releasing a new song, "Apples," about Scandoval.

"I thought you were grateful / I found out you're fake though / I hope there's a place for friends like you," the reality star sings on the track, presumably of Sandoval. "Narcissistic psycho / Cut you out like lipo / See right through you with my eyes closed / From a Ferrari to a Jetta / Thought that you knew better / Threw it all out the window / I thought you were faithful / I see you a snake though / I hope there's a place for friends like you."

In addition to the Vanderpump cast's new projects, they're in production for the show's 11th season. However, back in July, a source told ET that Madix refused to film with Sandoval.

"Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t," the source said. "She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption. Ariana has also skipped group things, like the recent trip, to avoid Tom."

As for Leviss, she will not return for the Bravo series' upcoming season. She did, however, recently speak out in a bombshell, three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel.

