Ariana Madix is leaving her past in the past -- despite having to work with him!

A source tells ET that the Vanderpump Rules star refuses to film with her ex, Tom Sandoval, whose affair with castmate Raquel Leviss (now Rachel) played out during the show's 10th season.

"Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t," the source says. "She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption."

The source adds that Ariana is standing firm on the rule and is not participating in group activities with the cast, as they involve her ex.

"Ariana has also skipped group things, like the recent trip, to avoid Tom," the source says. "They ended up filming her and Katie looking for new hires for their sandwich shop."

In early March, Ariana and Tom announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Tom was cheating on Ariana with their co-star, Rachel, is what truly derailed the relationship. And, as it turns out, this was just the tip of the iceberg.

Filming for season 11 of the popular Bravo reality television series began this month, shortly after the explosive season 10 reunion aired, where the cast and Ariana collectively spoke about Scandoval.

When it comes to Rachel, she has yet to been seen filming, as she is still in negotiations.

A source previously told ET that Rachel's "team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal" for her to film. Rachel was noticeably absent earlier this month while Tom, Ariana, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and several other Vanderpump Rules cast members filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge.

Scandoval continues to be a topic of conversation as season 11 films, with TMZ cameras catching Scheana Shay and Tom in a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

