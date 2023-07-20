Rachel Leviss, formerly Raquel, hasn’t signed on for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, but the rest of the cast is moving forward full steam ahead, with even exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix filming together.

In early March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval cheating on Madix with their Leviss is what truly derailed the relationship.

After being treated to an explosive season 10 finale, a three-partreunion, Sandoval and Leviss calling it quits and everything in between, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has a lot to live up to for season 11 -- and so far the cast is off to a great start.

ET takes a closer look at what has unfolded while cameras are up and running for the highly anticipated upcoming season.

June 27, 2023 -- Filming Begins

Ahead of the start of filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, a source told ET that the whole cast "signed back on" for the show with one major exception -- Leviss.

Though Sandoval had reupped his contract, he wasn't there for the start of filming, because he was shooting another reality show -- Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

June 27, 2023 -- Bravo Looking to Add New Cast Members to Vanderpump Rules

A source told ET that the network "is looking to bring in some new cast members" for its 11th season.

"They have started having outbound conversations," the source said, before adding that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney "are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show."

July 1, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Dances at Tom Sandoval's Bar While Filming

Madix is a dancing queen! The 38-year-old reality TV star danced the night away at a bar co-owned by her ex, Sandoval, and cameras were there to capture it.

In a video shared on TikTok, Madix can be seen holding court in her quasi-dance floor at the West Hollywood joint, TomTom, which is co-owned by Sandoval and co-star Tom Schwartz. She's movin' and groovin' as James Kennedy spins tracks behind the DJ booth. At one point, you can hear patrons start chanting "Ari! Ari! Ari!"

Madix, who is also signed on to compete on Dancing With the Stars, was clearly moved by the gesture, as she acknowledges the crowd before showing off what her mama gave her.

The 18-second video is overlayed with the text, "First weekend filming vanderpump rules season 11. Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."

July 11, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film Together

Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge in Los Angeles.

This was seemingly the first time Sandoval and Madix have seen one another since their epic three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion that was filled with tears and expletive-filled insults.

Sandoval was able to avoid Madix, but not Shay. In video obtained by TMZ, the two were caught having a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

July 13, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Negotiating Vanderpump Rules Contract

As of mid-July, ET learned that Leviss hadn't signed on for the new season and her team was still negotiating her contract with production.

"Rachel’s mental health is the most important thing to her and her family," a source said. "She spent a lot of time working on her mental health at the facility and knows going back to the show and filming will be very stressful."

In April, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility. At the time, Leviss' rep told ET that the reality TV star's "family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

July 14, 2023 -- Rachel Leaves Treatment... and Changes Her Name

"After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward," a source told ET, before another source added that Leviss had checked out of The Meadows in Arizona after spending two months at the mental health facility.

"Rachel is now spending time with people close to her," the source said.

As for her future on Vanderpump Rules, the source noted that Leviss "still hasn't signed on to film" the show, noting that "her team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal."

