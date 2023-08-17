Part two of Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss' interview with Bethenny Frankel is out and the 28-year-old reality star is opening up about feeling betrayed by Tom Sandoval and questions if Scandoval was "fabricated" to keep the Bravo series alive.

In early March, Madix and Sandoval announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Madix withLeviss. The cheating scandal, often referred to as Scandoval, was a major plot point in season 10 of the Bravo reality series. It all went down after Madix discovered a NSFW video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone. A source told ET that at the time, Leviss sent out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"How did you feel knowing someone you thought you were in love with recorded you and then it ends up with a cast of a TV show?" asks Frankel.

"I felt very betrayed. I felt like I couldn’t trust this person," Leviss says of Sandoval. "I felt like my privacy didn’t matter to him and he didn’t really give a good excuse besides he wanted me to see it later on to see how beautiful I was. But if he would have asked for permission I would have said no."

Leviss makes a shocking claim to Frankel. "When Tom and I were filming at my apartment after filming got picked back up, I said to Tom, 'How could I trust you? You filmed me without my consent.' He admitted to it but after that scene wrapped he said, 'Why did you say that? Why did you say that on camera? You made me look bad,' and I said, 'Well, that’s what happened,"' Leviss recalls. "And he ended up boycotting filming the rest of Scandoval so that he could have editing rights to that scene to take out that specific piece."

The apparent scene of Leviss confronting Sandoval about filming her never aired in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. ET has reached out to Bravo for comment.

In March, ET exclusively reported Sandoval drew a line in the sand with the producers of Vanderpump Rules.

"Is he a producer?" asks Frankel.

"He’s not technically a producer, he’s been on the series from day one, season one. I don’t know if I’m even able to disclose this information but he did tell me that for negotiations for season 11, he was offered a producer credit for season 11," says Leviss. "I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all and to me that's just kinda gross because it seems, it makes me skeptical. Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?"

Leviss references Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin's recent interview with Deadline, where he claimed Scandoval saved the future of the show.

"Alex Baskin, our executive producer, went on record and said the show was going to be canceled after season 10 and if it wasn’t for Scandoval there wouldn’t be a season 11," she tells Frankel.

On Thursday, Frankel posted a video tease of herself and Leviss' part 2 interview on Instagram, writing, "You may not agree with it but you should hear it… Part two with @raquelleviss now available on @justbwithbethenny wherever you listen to podcasts. 🎙”

Part one of Leviss' interview with Frankel was released on Wednesday, which is one of the first times she's spoken out since her affair with Sandoval was revealed. "It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been chaos, but I’ve taken some time to myself to reflect and try to understand my actions and I finally have come to a place where it makes sense to me," she shared.

Leviss explained to The Real Housewives of New York City alum why she needed to step away from the spotlight for a moment. "Part of the reason why I wanted to take some time away is just because it was so chaotic and loud, and there was such vitriol online."

ET has learned that Leviss' interview with Frankel is three parts. Part two was released on Thursday, Aug. 17, and part three will debut on Friday, Aug. 18. The entire interview and video will then be released on YouTube on either Friday or Saturday. During their talk, Leviss addresses the many rumors and misconceptions surrounding her time on Vanderpump Rules.

"Rachel wasn’t paid for her interview with Bethenny," a source tells ET. "Bethenny offered her an unedited long-form platform where she could speak freely. Rachel knew no other outlet would give her that freedom."

Meanwhile, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has resumed filming season 11, sans Leviss. Last week, ET exclusively reported that Leviss will not be returning to Bravo seriesat this time.

