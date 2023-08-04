Tom Sandoval broke the rules for Rachel Leviss while filming season 2 of Fox’s intense reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test — according to his co-star, Nick Viall .

"He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel," Nick, 42, claimed during an episode of his Viall Files podcast, using Leviss' birth name. "And he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth."

Viall explained that Fox doesn’t allow competitors to bring certain items during the training process, including photos.

"I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy]," the Bachelor alum said. "I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t."

As for Sandoval, Viall added, "He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around."

Viall noted that "[Sandoval] came across as a guy who cared about [Leviss], and I’m just saying that objectively."

"Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, 'Well, f**k, you might as well go for it.' There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across to me as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel," he continued.

In early March, Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval cheating on Madix with Leviss is what actually derailed the relationship. In May, Leviss and Sandoval called it quits.

In the first teaser for the new season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Sandoval is seen with a bloody nose, saying, "I want to get punished."

Sandoval and Viall are joined on Special Forces by actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron.

In season 2 of the show, the recruits will take on the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. The celebrities will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival, and these stars will quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" -- and no glam.

The cast will compete under the watchful eyes of directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Jovon "Q" Quarles, all former special-forces operatives.

The first season of Fox’s Special Forces was won by The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.

