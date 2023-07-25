Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is making a splash at the Love Island USA villa.

Peacock released a first look at the Bravo star's appearance on Tuesday's episode, and the Love Island superfan made her time with the islanders count as she hosts her "favorite" game from the dating competition show, "Mr. and Mrs." And it's not a standard game -- the winning couple will win a prize "that's never ever been given out on Love Island history."

Of course, Madix's arrival causes a ruckus when she first steps foot in the villa to surprise the islanders -- and they're all floored by her presence. "You look up bad b*tch in the dictionary and you'll see a picture of Ariana," one of them memorably says.

But let's get to the game! In the sneak peek, Madix puts the islanders in their place, making sure they don't get away with any white lies. And she puts her Love Island knowledge to good use when she calls one of them out for fibbing over the "body count" he shared during the game when in actuality, the number was much, much higher.

So, what exactly is the winning prize? Apparently it's a shocker because the islanders can't seem to take their jaws off the floor once Madix reveals the goods. "How's that for a bombshell?" she says with a smile.

Watch the Love Island sneak peek below.

Madix teased her Love Island appearance on Monday with a photo by the iconic fire pit with neon lights that read, "It was always you," behind her.

"I can’t believe I'm popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week!" she wrote on Instagram. "Like.. I am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."

Peacock teased her appearance at the end of Monday's episode with a slow-mo glam shot of her entrance into the villa.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, during one of her feuds with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, he complained that she watched too much Love Island and they were not spending enough time together as a couple.

Madix first teased her appearance on the dating show on TikTok earlier this month.

In the video, Madix mouthed the words to a popular audio clip from the series while wearing a lime green bikini top and black cat-eye sunglasses.

"Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite," she captioned the video.

Vanderpump Rules has begun filming season 11, and a source told ET that Madix has been laying into Sandoval since the cameras went up.

"Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense," the source said. "She's becoming more and more detached and isn't affected by him as much."

A new episode of Love Island drops Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

