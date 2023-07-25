Ariana Madix Gives Sneak Peak at Entering 'Love Island USA' Villa: I Can’t Believe It
A new bombshell has entered the villa and it’s Ariana Madix. On Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star gave fans a look into her guest appearance on Love Island USA.
"I can’t believe I’m popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week!" she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself sitting at the iconic fire pit. "Like.. I am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."
Madix was photographed sitting in front of a neon sign that read, "It was always you," while wearing a white dress and silver Jessica Simpson heals.
In a second snap posted to her Instagram Story, the Something About Her owner was seen checking out the show’s set in Fiji.
The Bravolebrity added the song "What Dreams Are Made Of" atop a photo of herself posing in front of another neon sign which read: "My type on paper."
At the end of Monday night’s episode, Madix got the iconic bombshell slow-mo treatment with a preview of her entrance into the villa. Madix is living out her dream as she is a major fan of the dating show. As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, during one of her feuds with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, he complained that she watched too much Love Island and they were not spending enough together time as a couple.
Madix first teased her appearance on the dating show on TikTok earlier this month.
In the video, Madix mouthed the words to a popular audio clip from the series while wearing a lime green bikini top and black cat-eye sunglasses.
"Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite ," she captioned the selfie video.
@arianamadix Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite 😘 #LoveIslandUSA♬ Hot New Bombshell - iconiccbbc
Vanderpump Rules has started filming season 11, and a source tells ET that Madix has been laying into Sandoval since the cameras went up.
"Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense," the source says. "She's becoming more and more detached and isn't affected by him as much."
In early March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their castmate, Rachel Leviss.
Love Island premiered Tuesday, July 18 on Peacock and had new episodes streaming every day at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. during launch week. Six new episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays in subsequent weeks.
