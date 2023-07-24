Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter, Summer Moon, is a "legend" after breaking her forearm.

The Vanderpump Rulesstar took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share that "[Summer] had a fall and now we are at urgent care" in Palm Springs, California.

In a follow-up video, Summer is seen with a cast on her arm as she drinks milk from a bottle. "What happened? Did you break your forearm?" Shay asks her daughter, adding, "Glad one of us is smiling."

Davies also posted on his Instagram Stories that this was Summer’s first trip to the emergency room, but she remained in good spirits. "Our little legend [is] all smiles," he captioned a photo of Summer holding up her broken arm.

Shay — who married Davies in August 2022 and welcomed Summer in April 2021 — referred to their daughter as "Mama’s Little Trooper."

In July 2022, Shay, 38, and Davies, 33, dished about their wedding to ET and how important it is to have a good wedding planner. "She pretty much does it all and then I just approve things and I give her my Amex number," Shay told ET.

Shay -- whose wedding to Mike Shay was documented on season 3 of the reality series -- shared the one lesson she learned from having her big day play out on television.

"Hire a different planner, which I've done with Simply Classic events," she said. "They are amazing. That was the biggest thing. I was like, 'We need a good planner,' and Shelby is the sh*t. So good."

Summer Moon was a big part of her parents' big day. Serving as the flower girl, Shay told People that the couple practiced extensively with Summer, teaching her to throw the petals as she walked.

Davies is the father of two children from a previous relationship -- which is strained but has worked out over the course of last season. While his two kids were unable to be at the wedding, Davies was joined by several friends and relatives from Australia, including his two sisters, Nicole and Eleana.

"I just wanted as much of Brock's family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding," Shay told People. "For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family."

