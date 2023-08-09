No word if Rachel Leviss was comfortably numb, but she definitely looked comfy while out and about in her home state of Arizona.

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted running errands Tuesday in Tucson while wearing a vintage Pink Floyd shirt, black biker shorts, sandals, gray socks, a backpack and glasses. Her hair was in a ponytail and she opted for the makeup-free look running errands that included hitting up her local Walgreens, where she picked up a few fancy water bottles.

That same day, the 28-year-old was spotted at a Massage Envy. In video obtained by TMZ, Leviss could be seen inquiring about the joint's services. She appeared soft-spoken and, minus the person recording the footage, drew very little attention.

Leviss' outing is not the first time she's surfaced since leaving a mental health treatment facility after checking herself in some 100 days ago. She surfaced for the first time on July 18 in Tucson, donning a baggy look and a hat that read "Be a good person." As ET exclusively reported, Leviss checked herself into the facility in April, just after filming the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion special.

The three-part reunion was explosive, as the cast members addressed Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal -- aka "Scandoval" -- which torpedoed his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix after he cheated on her with Leviss. The cast has since resumed filming season 11 of the hit Bravo show, sans Leviss, who as of last month was still negotiating her return.

Meanwhile, theDaily Mail obtained a photo of Sandoval recently hitting up a West Hollywood hot spot with singer-songwriter Tii. The outlet reported the 40-year-old reality star and singer spent three hours hanging out at The Fleur Room Lounge and left together in his car. They're said to have met through their mutual friend, Billie Lee.

Tii has a new track dubbed "Situationship." Some of the lyrics include "I'mma flirt like I have no man / I'mma play around with all your friends. And you got no right to be mad, yeah / No man, I ain't got no man."

The outing comes just weeks after a source told ET that Madix refuses to film with Sandoval one-on-one.

"Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t," the source said. "She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption."

The source added that Ariana is standing firm on the rule and is not participating in group activities with the cast, as they involve her ex.

