Rachel Leviss isn’t filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

A source tells ET, "Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health. Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She's been doing Pilates and often goes hiking."

Leviss was spotted running errands Tuesday in Tucson while wearing a vintage Pink Floyd shirt, black biker shorts, sandals, gray socks, a backpack and glasses. Her hair was in a ponytail and she opted for the makeup-free look while hitting up her local Walgreens, where she picked up a few fancy water bottles.

That same day, the 28-year-old was spotted at a Massage Envy. In a video obtained by TMZ, Leviss could be seen inquiring about the joint's services. She appeared soft-spoken and, minus the person recording the footage, drew very little attention.

As for Leviss, she has yet to film for this season of Vanderpump Rules.

The source adds, "Rachel knows that if she films for VPR it won't be good for her mental health. She feels she already said what she needed to say at the reunion and she's putting that all behind her and is moving forward. Rachel hasn't filmed for the new season of VPR, but it's not fully off the table."

Leviss' recent outing is not the first time she's been seen since leaving a mental health treatment facility after checking herself in some 100 days ago. She surfaced for the first time on July 18 in Tucson, donning a baggy look and a hat that read "Be a good person." As ET exclusively reported, Leviss checked herself into the facility in April, just after filming the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion special.

In early March, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Madix withLeviss. The cheating scandal, often referred to as Scandoval, was a big plot point in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Filming for season 11 of the popular Bravo reality television series began shortly after the explosive season 10 reunion aired, where the cast and Madix collectively spoke out against Scandoval.

Leviss was noticeably absent while Madix, Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and several other Vanderpump Rules cast members filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge last month. TMZ cameras caught Shay and Sandoval in a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay was heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

The three-part reunion was explosive, as the cast members addressed Sandoval's cheating scandal. The cast has since resumed filming season 11 of the hit Bravo show, sans Leviss, who as of last month was still negotiating her return.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail obtained a photo of Sandoval recently hitting up a West Hollywood hot spot with singer-songwriter Tii. The outlet reported the 40-year-old reality star and singer spent three hours hanging out at The Fleur Room Lounge and left together in his car. They're said to have met through their mutual friend, Billie Lee.

Tii has a new track dubbed "Situationship." Some of the lyrics include "I'mma flirt like I have no man / I'mma play around with all your friends. And you got no right to be mad, yeah / No man, I ain't got no man."

The outing comes just weeks after a source told ET that Madix refuses to film with Sandoval one-on-one.

