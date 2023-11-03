Vanderpump Rules' return is fast approaching! On Friday, during the first day of BravoCon, the network announced that its hit reality series, which follows Lisa Vanderpump and her former SUR employees, will premiere its 11th season in January.

The upcoming season will document the cast picking up the pieces in the wake of Scandoval, the fan-named term for Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, which ended his nearly decade-long romance with Ariana Madix.

With resentments, acceptance and shifting alliances, this group attempts to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships, the network teased.

James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz make up the rest of the show's cast. Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Shay's husband, Brock Davies, will also appear as friends on season 11.

The network also unveiled the first footage from season 11, which sees Kennedy literally drawing a line in the sand between Madix and Sandoval during a group beach day.

Vanderpump seems to be feeling bad for Sandoval, though, telling Kent and Shay, "To lose his best friend, his business is up the creek, everything has gone wrong in his life."

Shay may be softening towards Sandoval too, but Maloney warns, "If you're going to be friends with him, [Madix] is going to cut you off, so think about your next move very carefully."

Madix is decidedly not ready to forgive and forget, telling her ex, "Ruin my life, my home, and then f**king attempt to kill my f**king dog, my lawyer will be dealing with you."

Not returning for season 11 is Leviss, which ET exclusively reported in August.

"Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing," a source told ET at the time of Leviss, who checked into a mental health treatment facility after filming the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. "Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Vanderpump reacted to Leviss' decision that same month, telling the crowd at an FYC event hosted by the Los Angeles Times, "I'd like to have seen her sit down with me and also let the audience know where she was, how she was doing, what her thoughts were, how much contrition there was. And she kind of chose not to."

