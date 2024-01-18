Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are entering uncharted territory on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. ET's Brice Sander spoke to the former spouses at their show's season premiere party on Wednesday, and they reacted to the love triangle they recently found themselves in with Tori Keeth.

"That's so weird to hear," Schwartz admitted of himself and his ex showing interest in the same girl, a situation that was teased in the show's season 11 trailer.

Maloney agreed, noting "it's a surprise" to be romantically interested in the same person as her ex.

"Who ever thinks they're gonna end up in a love triangle with their ex-husband? No one," she said. "We tried to not let it become too dramatic. We try to keep the peace there. It was relatively short-lived, but, yeah, weird times."

Also weird was learning that, years ago, Schwartz hooked up with Scheana Shay, a fact that comes to light during season 11.

"It takes a lot to really shock me at this point, and obviously Tom and I are not together anymore, so it's trying to figure out how to react to that one when I'm no longer with that person," Maloney said, before Schwartz reflected on the drama he caused within the friend group.

"It's weird, because in my mind I'm so unproblematic, I'm so easy going, but you know what? I mean, honestly, I've got to take some accountability," he said. "Back in the day, I used to handle problems within my relationship terribly -- copious amounts of alcohol, throwing caution to the wind. I'll be honest, I was kind of a douche, to be frank. I'm not proud of how I used to handle myself."

As for the rest of season 11, Maloney teased that it's a "frustrating, fun, flirty, chaotic s**t show."

"I think some of these friendships are dead. I don't think there's coming back for a lot of them, unlike we've seen in the past," she said. "I don't know, but stranger things have happened. There's been a lot of new friendships born out of this and alliances made, so we'll see what the future brings."

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for season 11 on Jan. 30.

RELATED CONTENT: