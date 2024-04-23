Amber Heard Drinks Champagne in Rare Photo for 38th Birthday

Amber Heard is giving fans a rare peek into her life.

In honor of her 38th birthday on Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself. In the pic, Heard -- wearing a gold turtleneck -- smiles as she sips champagne while seated in a room full of wine bottles.

"Champagne kind of birthday 💕," Heard captioned the shot.

The pic was Heard's first Instagram post since January, when she thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Heard's near silence on social media dates back to her legal woes with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, who sued her for defamation in relation to a op-ed she penned years earlier.

After weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

While he won the defamation trial against his ex-wife, the same jury that awarded Depp that victory also found he was liable, citing comments previously made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax." That counterclaim awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

In December 2022, Heard said she had settled the defamation case.

A source previously told ET that Heard and her now 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, moved to Europe five months after her defamation trial ended.

"She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable," the source said at the time. "She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter."

Then, in July 2023, a source told ET that the In the Fire actress was "doing much better and feeling at peace" since her move.

"She is focused on motherhood and her daughter. She is happy and feels comfortable in Spain," the source said. "She is glad to be settled and is moving forward with her life. She doesn't want to deal with any drama surrounding Johnny or the trial anymore."

