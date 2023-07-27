In 2022, the world watched as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled it out in a U.S. courtroom. The defamation trial involving the former spouses captured widespread attention on the internet, with everyone having an opinion on the trial and who to believe.

Now Netflix is offering a closer look into the infamous case with their three-part docuseries, Depp v. Heard, and released an intense trailer showing how the trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, became a cultural moment. The series will explore the nature of truth and its significance in modern society, particularly in a world influenced by platforms like TikTok.

The televised legal battle spanned six weeks and portrayed both celebrities in a negative light at various points.

This all started after Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 after the Washington Post published an op-ed she wrote about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp's name was not mentioned in the article, but the story came out as their contentious 2016 divorce continued to make headlines.

After weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp in June 2022, and the 60-year-old actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

While Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife in sweeping fashion, the same jury that awarded Depp that victory also found he was liable, citing comments previously made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax." That counterclaim awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

In December 2022, Heard filed an appeal but ultimately decided to settle the case, saying in a statement at the time, "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

In June, a source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean star told ET that Depp will distribute portions of his settlement money from Heard to five different charities. The charities that Depp selected range from those that benefit sick children, conserving the environment and those that provide safe housing for underserved communities.

Since the end of the trial, Heard has been living in Spain with her child, while Depp formally made his return to the red carpet in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Depp v. Heard will be released on Netflix on Aug. 16.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amber Heard Speaks Fluent Spanish After Moving to Madrid 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Amber Heard Is 'at Peace' in Spain 1 Year After Trial, Source Says

Johnny Depp Donates Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement to Charities

Amber Heard Speaks Fluent Spanish After Moving to Madrid 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp Postpones Hollywood Vampires Tour After Fracturing Ankle

Lily-Rose Depp Reacts to Dad Johnny Depp's Standing Ovation at Cannes

Related Gallery