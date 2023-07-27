Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Legal Battle Plays Out in New Netflix Docuseries -- Watch the Trailer
Johnny Depp Plans to Donate Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement …
'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Reflects on 'Very Tough' Season 17 That L…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Ryan Gosling's Awkward Interaction With Simu Liu at 'Barbie' Pre…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
How Savannah and Chase Chrisley Are Working to Get Parents Todd …
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She's Back With Ex Tristan Th…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Splits From Richard Lawson After 8 Ye…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
Matt Damon Told Wife Luciana He Would Take a Break From Acting U…
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
In 2022, the world watched as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled it out in a U.S. courtroom. The defamation trial involving the former spouses captured widespread attention on the internet, with everyone having an opinion on the trial and who to believe.
Now Netflix is offering a closer look into the infamous case with their three-part docuseries, Depp v. Heard, and released an intense trailer showing how the trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, became a cultural moment. The series will explore the nature of truth and its significance in modern society, particularly in a world influenced by platforms like TikTok.
The televised legal battle spanned six weeks and portrayed both celebrities in a negative light at various points.
This all started after Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 after the Washington Post published an op-ed she wrote about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp's name was not mentioned in the article, but the story came out as their contentious 2016 divorce continued to make headlines.
After weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp in June 2022, and the 60-year-old actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.
While Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife in sweeping fashion, the same jury that awarded Depp that victory also found he was liable, citing comments previously made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax." That counterclaim awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.
In December 2022, Heard filed an appeal but ultimately decided to settle the case, saying in a statement at the time, "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."
In June, a source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean star told ET that Depp will distribute portions of his settlement money from Heard to five different charities. The charities that Depp selected range from those that benefit sick children, conserving the environment and those that provide safe housing for underserved communities.
Since the end of the trial, Heard has been living in Spain with her child, while Depp formally made his return to the red carpet in May at the Cannes Film Festival.
Depp v. Heard will be released on Netflix on Aug. 16.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amber Heard Is 'at Peace' in Spain 1 Year After Trial, Source Says
Johnny Depp Donates Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement to Charities
Amber Heard Speaks Fluent Spanish After Moving to Madrid 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial
Johnny Depp Postpones Hollywood Vampires Tour After Fracturing Ankle
Lily-Rose Depp Reacts to Dad Johnny Depp's Standing Ovation at Cannes
Related Gallery