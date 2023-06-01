Watch Amber Heard Speak Fluent Spanish About Moving to Madrid: 'I Love Living Here'
Amber Heard recently gave what's believed to be her first interview since moving to Europe, and she did so speaking flawlessly in Spanish.
In a TikTok video uploaded last month, the 37-year-old actress is being interviewed in Madrid, Spain, where she moved not long after her high-profile legal battle with Johnny Depp in 2022. Heard appears to be coming home dressed casually in a loose long-sleeve black shirt tucked into her pants.
In the video, apparently taken by the real estate firm Nest Seekers International, a man can be heard asking her in Spanish, "How is your new life here in Madrid?" to which she responds in perfect Spanish with, "I love Spain, so much."
The man then asks, "Are you going to stay here?" and she responds, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here." Heard tries to cut the interview short, telling the man "ciao" as she attempts to go inside the building where she apparently lives, but the camera guy has one more question for her.
"Do you have film projects?" he asks.
Heard responds, "Oh yeah. I move on. That's life. Ciao."
@casaenplaya Amber Heard's Spanish Relocation @amberheard 🏖️ @casaenplaya is a Paradisefront Villa in Spain Surrounded By Beaches Represented By @Nest Seekers @luxeally @nestseekersspain #relocation#amberheard 📍 Figueiroa Beach (Spain) __ 3 floors 6000 sq. ft 10 bedrooms 6 bathrooms Land plot of 140000 sq. ft Terrace Direct access to the sea Garage Fitted wardrobes Storeroom Orientation South Central heating: Gas __ #NestSeekers#casaenplaya#luxeally Listing: @JacksonLieblein @jtoth_ca 𝐍𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 WebID 2541417 Visit: NestSeekers.com/2541417 #location#beaches#chalet#beach#beachfront#LuxuryHomes#LuxuryHouse#realestate#beachlife#filmlocation#Mansion#paradise#beachvibes#finca#realestateagent#LuxuryRealEstate#property#nestseekersinternational#RealEstateBroker#accidentallywesanderson#luxe#RealEstateNews#beachhouse#LuxuryLiving#primelocation♬ sonido original - Casa En Playa
Five months after her defamation trial ended, a source told ET that Heard had moved to Europe.
"She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable," the source said at the time. "She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter."
Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige in April 2021. The source said that Heard is "really focused on being a mom and being there for her daughter."
Back in December, Heard said she had settled the defamation case.
"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," Heard wrote at the time. "It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."
By the way, Heard's fluency in Spanish is eerily reminiscent of another Hollywood actor who nailed the language -- Ben Affleck.
