Looking for some privacy and quiet. Amber Heard has been keeping a low profile overseas in the wake of her high-profile legal battle with Johnny Depp earlier this year.

A source tells ET, "Amber has been living in Europe since her trial with Johnny Depp," which came to an end in June.

"She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable," the source says. "She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter."

Heard, 36, welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige in April 2021. The source says that Heard "really focused on being a mom and being there for her daughter."

"She wants to move on and prepare for her next chapter," the source adds.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 after the Washington Post published an op-ed she wrote about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp's name was not mentioned in the article, however, the story came out as their contentious 2016 divorce continued to make news headlines.

After weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp, and the 59-year-old actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

While he won the defamation trial against his ex-wife in sweeping fashion, the same jury that awarded Depp that victory also found he was liable, citing comments previously made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax." That counterclaim awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Last week, Depp's legal team officially filed an appeal to that verdict. Calling Heard's counterclaim "erroneous," Deep's team argued that the Pirates of the Caribbean star should not be held liable for comments made by his attorney.

