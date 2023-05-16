Johnny Depp Gets Standing Ovation During Cannes Film Festival Comeback Following Amber Heard Trial
All eyes were on Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday. The actor walked the red carpet for the premiere of his film, Jeanne du Barry, which marked the opening of the 76th annual event.
Depp walked the red carpet with his co-star and the film's director, Maïwenn, as well as other members of the film's production. The Pirates of the Caribbean star stopped to sign autographs and pose for selfies with the swarm of fans in attendance.
In the biographical drama Jeanne du Barry, Depp takes on the role of King Louis XV. The French-language film, set in the 18th century, tells the story of Jeanne Bécu (Maïwenn), the daughter of an impoverished seamstress who rose through the Court of Louis XV and became his last official mistress.
Following the premiere, Depp received a 7-minute standing ovation from the Cannes Film Festival audience.
Depp's appearance at the film festival comes after his highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post where she came forward with domestic abuse allegations, though she didn't mention Depp. Depp sued Heard in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, and in 2022, following weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp.
The couple had been married for two years before divorcing in 2017.
Thierry Fremaux, head of the Cannes Film Festival, addressed the backlash of having Depp's film open the festival following his controversial trial.
"I do not know what Johnny Depp represents in the United States to tell you the truth. We are watching a film. You know, I have only one conduct in life. It is freedom of thought, freedom of speech, freedom to act under the law. And so, if Johnny Depp had been barred from acting in a movie, and if that movie also had been banned, we wouldn't be talking about it," Fremaux told reporters on Monday.
The Cannes Chief noted that Depp is "very extraordinary in the film for a role that was difficult." Addressing the trial, Fremaux continued, "Because if there's anyone in the world who wasn't interested in this high-profile trial, it's me. I don't know what it is about. I'm interested in Johnny Depp as an actor."
Brie Larson, a Cannes jury member, was asked for her opinion about Depp's film opening the festival during a press conference Tuesday. According to Deadline, the Fast X actress was asked the question because she's noted as an "outspoken advocate for Time's Up."
"You're asking me that?" Larson reportedly responded. "I'm sorry, I don't understand the correlation of why me specifically."
The reporter followed up by asking if Larson planned to watch Jeanne du Barry, to which she responded, "I'll see it when I see it. I don't know how I feel about it, frankly."
Adding more fuel to Depp's fiery Cannes appearance, actor Mads Mikkelsen was also on hand for Tuesday's opening day of the festival. In 2020, the Danish actor replaced Depp's role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts. Mikkelsen went on to play the character in 2022's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
