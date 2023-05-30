Johnny Depp Postpones Hollywood Vampires Tour After Fracturing Ankle
Johnny Depp needs a rest. The 59-year-old star announced that he's unable to travel and perform after suffering a fractured ankle, forcing a postponement of his upcoming Hollywood Vampires shows.
The news comes amid a whirlwind month for Depp, who stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival and performed at Royal Albert Hall in recent weeks.
"My Dear Friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!!" Depp wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story. "It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time. To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect.... J.D. x"
The statement was shared on the Hollywood Vampires' official account, along with rescheduled dates for the aforementioned performances. Depp and his band will play Boston, Massachusetts, on July 28, Manchester, New Hampshire, on July 29 and Bethel, New York, on July 30.
In addition to Depp, the rock supergroup also includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.
The actor made his highly publicized return to the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 as his film, Jeanne du Barry, opened the 76th annual event.
During a press conference at the festival, Depp remarked on what commentators have dubbed his "big-screen comeback" following the controversial defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
"In regards to me and my life, the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction," Depp told reporters, according to Deadline.
"Did I feel a boycott by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point, 'None of this is happening, it’s just a weird joke or I have been asleep for 35 years.' Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing, because of something that is merely a bunch of kind of vowels and consonants floating in the air, you feel a boycott," he continued.
Meanwhile, Depp's 24-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, also hit the Cannes red carpet to debut her own out-of-competition project, the upcoming Max drama series The Idol.
"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," the actress gushed to ET. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."
Last week, Depp performed at Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, London, in a tribute concert honoring the late Jeff Beck.
