Amber Heard is starting off the new year by expressing her gratitude to fans who went to see her new movie over the holidays.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress thanked those who watched Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and gave their "overwhelming support" to the film and her role.

"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦 Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Heard, who has not posted since July, shared three photos from filming in the post, one of her in a red wig, another holding a baby in her trailer and a third of her in the backseat of a vehicle on set, wearing her red wig and an oversized jacket.

"Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman," the post concluded.

On her Instagram Story, Heard also shared behind-the-scenes footage of her training to get in shape for her return to the DC franchise, showcasing her choreography sessions for the sequel's fight scenes.

In the new film, Heard reprised her role of Mera -- the love interest of Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa. In the fall, the actress' therapy notes, which had been submitted as part of Heard's high-profile defamation case involving ex-husband Johnny Depp, were released to the public.

The judge in the defamation trial had initially ruled that the notes were not admissible on hearsay grounds, but according to Variety, a slew of Depp's fans then paid the court fees for the release of the raw notes, which included scribbled notes that described a hostile working environment allegedly spearheaded by Momoa.

In the therapist's notes, Heard claimed Momoa was drunk on the set and even dressed like Depp and that he had "all the rings too." She also claimed Momoa tried to get her fired from the film.

"Jason said he wanted me fired," the notes say, via Variety. "Jason drunk -- late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."

In October, however, a DC spokesperson refuted those claims, telling ET that Momoa "conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We're excited for audiences to see the film this December."

The therapist's notes also claimed Heard felt unsupported by the film's director, James Wan. She claimed she was treated like a pariah due to the legal battle with Depp. Heard claimed Wan raised his voice at her, among other things.

But a DC spokesperson told ET, "James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set -- the Aquaman films were no exception."

In June 2022, a jury found that Depp was defamed by Heard, while also ruling that Depp was liable for comments his lawyer made about Heard. Five months later, a source told ET that Heard had left Hollywood behind, and had instead "been living in Europe since her trial with Johnny Depp."

"She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable," the source said of Heard, who welcomed a daughter named Oonagh Paige in April 2021. "She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter."

