Amber Heard may have left Hollywood, but she hasn't stopped working! ET has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the 37-year-old's newest film, In the Fire, which hits theaters and will be available on digital and on-demand Oct. 13.

Heard stars in the Conor Allyn-directed thriller as a New York doctor who travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy with inexplicable abilities. As Heard's character begins treating the boy, she ignites a war of science versus religion with a local priest, who believes the child is Devil-possessed and the cause of all the village's troubles.

"The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century. I feel honored to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision," the Aquaman star said of the movie, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play."

ET's exclusive look gives fans an intimate glimpse at the American-Italian production, which stars Heard, Eduardo Noriega, Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, Luca Calvani and Yari Gugliucci.

"It is in many ways a classic thriller or horror film but in so many ways it's fresh and new. It's been a real challenge and a joy to be part of it," Heard explains of her role as Grace Burnham. "[Grace is] a pioneer of sorts, she is a doctor at a time when no other woman was occupying that field. And she's kind of thrust into a world that is not her own. A culture that is very foreign to her and one that is entrenched in deep religious belief and superstition."

"She is put in a situation where, despite it all, she must believe in herself even though everything around her is falling apart," she adds.

Grace's complexity served as a major factor for Heard when choosing the role. "I wanted to meet this man who was writing this complex, nuanced, strong female character set in more nuanced complex interesting stories that I hadn't read before or seen before," she shares of Allyn, who co-wrote the film's screenplay with Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia.

Heard, who moved to Madrid, Spain, not long after her high-profile legal battle with Johnny Depp in 2022, says there's a different energy between working on Hollywood and Italian sets. "There's a lot of energy, a lot of smoking and espresso, and a lot of noise and fun and life and vibrancy," she shares. "It's been quite an experience. I've had a great time."

The film comes more than a year after Heard's legal drama with her ex wrapped up. In June 2022, a jury found that Depp was defamed by Heard, while also ruling that Depp was liable for comments his lawyer made about Heard.

Five months later, a source told ET that Heard had left Hollywood behind, and had instead "been living in Europe since her trial with Johnny Depp."

"She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable," the source said of Heard, who welcomed a daughter named Oonagh Paige in April 2021. "She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter."

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Then, in July 2023, a source told ET that Heard had settled in Spain with her daughter.

"She is focused on motherhood and her daughter. She is happy and feels comfortable in Spain," the source said. "She is glad to be settled and is moving forward with her life. She doesn't want to deal with any drama surrounding Johnny or the trial anymore."

Since her move to Europe, Heard has continued to work. In a video recorded in May by Univision's popular talk show, El Gordo y La Flaca -- hosted by Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina -- the actress was spotted in the streets of Madrid, where she was briefly interviewed about her intention to stay in the city.

In the video, a man can be heard asking her in Spanish, "How is your new life here in Madrid?" to which she responds in perfect Spanish with, "I love Spain, so much."

The man then asks, "Are you going to stay here?" and she responds, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here." Heard tries to cut the interview short, telling the man "ciao" as she attempts to go inside the building where she apparently lives, but the camera guy has one more question for her.

"Do you have film projects?" he asks.

Heard responds, "Oh yeah. I move on. That's life. Ciao."

In the Fire will hit theaters and be available on digital and on-demand Oct. 13.

RELATED CONTENT: