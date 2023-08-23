The Amber Heard dog drama has come to a close. The Australian Government's Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday Heard will not be prosecuted for the 2015 charges over the illegal import of her two dogs.

"The department collaborated with agencies, both in Australia and overseas, to investigate these claims against Ms. Heard," the Government's statement read. "A brief of evidence was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, who has made the decision not to prosecute in this instance having applied the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth."

Heard shared the two dogs with actor Johnny Depp, with whom she was married at the time. She brought the furry friends -- named Pistol and Boo -- to Australia while Depp was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel in May 2015.

Australia has strict quarantine regulations to prevent diseases, and bringing pets into the country also involves applying for a permit. The two terriers did not go through customs and therefore did not undergo the required quarantine or receive a permit.

Heard was initially charged in July 2015 and later pleaded not guilty that December.

"Whilst I am unable to comment on the specific matters before the Court I would like to say that I respect the importance of Australia's laws, my decision to defend these charges, as will become apparent in the appropriate forum of the Court, is not intended in any way to diminish the importance of Australia's laws," the actress said in a statement released by her lawyer, NBC News reported.

Due to Australia's strict biosecurity laws, the charges could have carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $75,000 fine, while the false document charge carries a penalty of a year in prison and a fine of $7,500.

Heard and Depp divorced less than a year later when a source told ET the dogs would stay with Heard.

"Her ex-girlfriend Tasya [van Ree] gave her the dog, so of course she will keep him," the source said. "Tasya was Amber’s only other long-term partner."

As for Boo, the source thought that pup would also go to Heard, as she adopted him before she married Depp.

