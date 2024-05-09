Emma Stone is singing Joe Alwyn's praises.

In production notes for the actors' upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness, Stone gushes over her co-star, something that's of note due to her friendship with his ex, Taylor Swift. Stone and Swift have been pals for more than two decades, and publicly supported each other throughout the years.

"I love Joe," Stone said. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

ET has confirmed that Stone made the comment when Kinds of Kindness was in production, back in late 2022, long before Swift and Alwyn called it quits.

According to its official synopsis, the Yorgos Lanthimos film, which is due out June 21, is "a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Stone and Alwyn star in the flick alongside Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamodou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

The publication of Stone's statement came one year after Swift and Alwyn called it quits following a six year-long relationship. On her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift is thought to have written several songs about her British ex.

"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," a source told ET last month in the wake of TTPD's release. "Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career."

As for Swift, she's focusing on both her personal life and her career, as she has entered into a romance with Travis Kelce amid her Eras Tour.

Watch the video below for more on the singer.

RELATED CONTENT: