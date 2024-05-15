Taylor Swift will have lots of opportunities to watch her boyfriend play ball this NFL season.

On Wednesday, the 2024 NFL schedule release revealed the days and times Travis Kelce will take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Swifties were quick to line up the singer's schedule to see which games she may attend.

Swift is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour, but when the '24 NFL season begins this September, she'll be enjoying a two-month hiatus.

Luckily for fans, that means it's certainly possible Swift will travel to Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 5 for the league's opening game of the season, which will see the Chiefs face off against the Baltimore Ravens.

She could likewise be on hand Sunday, Sept. 15 when the Chiefs are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

Swift's tour will pick up again in October, with scheduled stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis likely precluding her from attending Kelce's games against the 49ers and Raiders.

She's busy the rest of the year as well, as she's set to play shows in Indianapolis and Toronto in November, before closing out the Eras Tour in December with concerts in Vancouver. That means Swift is unlikely to attend Kelce's game against the Chargers.

Swift has yet to announce her plans for 2025, so her appearance at Kelce's games may ramp up in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIX, which will be held Feb. 9.

It's not just Swift supporting Kelce's career -- it goes the other way too. Earlier this month, amid his offseason, Kelce attended the "So High School" singer's "electric" show in Paris.

Then, during his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that he has some big travel plans this summer, when Swift is set to play venues in Portugal, Spain, France, the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria.

"I'm gonna be dancing around, yeah. I'm all over the world this offseason," he said. "It's like the yin to my yang. Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season and you know I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

Indeed, a source recently told ET, "Travis couldn't wait to attend Taylor's European leg of her Eras tour. He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again, and enjoys watching her perform and singing along."

"He’s a very supportive partner, as is she," the source added. "The two are making it a point to celebrate each other's achievements, and show up when it matters most."

Swift and Kelce's busy schedules can be viewed in full below.

Taylor Swift' Eras Tour Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18 - Sunday, Oct. 20 - Miami, Florida

Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 27 - New Orleans, Louisiana

Friday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 14 - Saturday, Nov. 16 - Toronto

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Saturday, Nov. 23 - Toronto

Friday, Dec. 6 - Sunday, Dec. 8 - Vancouver

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

Games that Swift may be able to attend are bolded

Thursday, Sept. 5 - Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Sept. 15 - Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Sept. 22 - Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Sept. 29 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, Oct. 7 - New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Oct. 27 - Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Monday, Nov. 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 17 - Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Friday, Nov. 29 - Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 8 - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Wednesday, Dec. 25 - Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5 - Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

