Taylor Swift kicked off her first ever Eras Tour concert in Lisbon, where she surprised fans speaking a little Portuguese.

The Tortured Poets Department singer took the stage Friday at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Portugal in her trademark shimmery outfit. She soaked up the roar from the boisterous crowd, prompting her jaw to drop at such an emphatic reception. At one point, it appeared as though she wiped away a happy tear.

Swift giggled. Then, the big surprise. The 34-year-old singer dropped a line in Portuguese, much to everyone's surprise and roaring approval.

"Muito obrigada," said the songstress in video captured by The Hollywood Reporter, which translates in English to, "Thank you very much."

Once again, the crowd roared. Swift then expressed exactly how the crowd was making her feel.

"Oh, Lisbon youuuuuu ... you're making me feel amazing right now."

But Swift wasn't done just yet. In another video captured by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift spoke to a security guard in Portuguese saying, "Ayuda por favor (Please help)" as she directed a security guard to help a distressed fan in the crowd. Swift was in the middle of singing "The Smallest Man in the World" when she made the plea.

She made the same plea later in the concert, in video captured on social media, during her piano performance of "Champagne Problems."

Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour concert at Estadio da Luz on May 24, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. - Getty

Taylor Swift soaking up the crowd during her first ever Eras Tour concert in Lisbon, Portugal. - Getty

Swift's concert in Portugal follows her pitstop in Sweden last weekend, where she suffered a wardrobe malfunction -- and a broken mic! -- but handled the sitch like a true pro.

Swift could be seen on video at Friends Arena in Stockholm untying her entire dress onstage as she attempted to rectify a technical difficulty. She could be seen messing with the mic pack attached to the back of her costume during the surprise songs section of the show.

After telling fans that the device had "come undone," Swift jokingly asked the audience to "just talk amongst yourselves" for a moment. She then quickly moved to another part of he stage and took a seat at her piano while fully opening her blue wrap dress for better access to the mic pack. Underneath, Swift was still wearing her two piece costume from "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which came right before the surprise songs in her setlist.

Eventually, a crew member came to Swift's aid to help get the situation under control. The "Fortnight" singer did a silly little dance as she re-attached her costume and went on with the show.

Swift will be in Lisbon until Thursday before taking The Eras Tour to Lyon, France in early June.

