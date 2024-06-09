Taylor Swift doesn't mess around when it comes to making sure her fans are okay.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old crooner paused the first of her three Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland, to point out a concertgoer who appeared to be in need of assistance. The incident happened as Swift was performing "Would've, Could've, Should've," which just so happened to be one of two surprise songs for the crowd.

In videos posted to social media platforms TikTok and X, the wildly popular artist can be seen strumming along to the song off of her Midnights album when she spots one person seemingly in distress. Without missing a beat, she continues to play the melody of the song on her guitar while switching up the lyrics to help her security guards locate the person.

"I'm just going to keep playing until we notice where it is," she says into the microphone, even using her guitar at one time to point out the audience member. "Just let me know -- I can do this all night."

Immediately after ensuring that the fan received the help they needed, Swift quickly picked the song right back up where she had stopped.

In the comments of the TikTok, Swifites commended the singer on her commitment to her fans and her impressive ability to continue playing while sorting out a crowd issue. They also applauded her ability to remember where she had left off on a song that she doesn't perform at every show.

"The way she kept the flow going too is PURE TALENT," one fan wrote in a comment.

"How she doesn't miss a freaking beat!" another responded.

"I would've never remembered where I was in the song 😂," a third joked.

Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 7 - Getty Images

It was an eventful weekend for the "Mean" singer in Scotland as she first welcomed the cast of Outlander, including Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, and took another moment during Friday's show to shout out other audience members who had gotten engaged.

"I love performing this entire show in sunlight because I'm pretty sure I saw someone get engaged over here," Swift said to the crowd during the Folklore set as they cheered and confirmed what she had witnessed.

She continued, "You have no idea. I never get to see that 'cause it's, like, dark usually at night. But it's not right now, so congratulations! Wow. I saw that whole thing. Man, that's amazing."

After grabbing her guitar she added, "Thanks for doing that at my concert. That's a big moment. Huge."

Love is all around for the Lover singer who has found happiness of her own these days in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who she began dating last summer.

While they are outwardly affectionate toward each other, sources close to the couple have told ET that they are in love and over the moon at this stage of their relationship.

In May, one person even shared that they could see the singer and the football star, 34, being end game.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that," a source told ET last month.

