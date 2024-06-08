Imagine getting engaged and the first person to congratulate you is none other than Taylor Swift. That's exactly what happened Friday at her Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In video shared on social media, the Tortured Poets Department singer was wrapping up her "Cardigan" performance as she surveyed the boisterous crowd at Murrayfield Stadium. She smiled, lowered her mic and continued looking before she revealed what she had just witnessed.

"I love performing this entire show in sunlight because I'm pretty sure I saw someone get engaged over here,"said Swift before raising her arms and celebrating like Travis Kelce scored a touchdown after confirming the sweet proposal. "You have no idea. I never get to see that 'cause it's, like, dark usually at night. But it's not right now, so congratulations! Wow. I saw that whole thing. Man, that's amazing."

After grabbing her guitar she added, "Thanks for doing that at my concert. That's a big moment. Huge."

Swifties congratulated the couple in the comments section, not just on the momentous occasion but also the fact Swift acknowledged the proposal and congratulated them while she was onstage.

Taylor Swift playing the piano at her Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland. - Getty

Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland. - Getty

"Getting engaged AND getting a shoutout from Taylor freaking Swift 😭 can you IMAGINE 💖🥹," one person commented. Another added, "The way she couldn’t stop watching and smiling 😩."

Swift will perform two more shows in Edinburgh before arriving in Liverpool next week. Swifties aren't the only ones gushing and applauding Swift for her sweet gestures. Her close friends also can't get enough of her, like Lana Del Rey, who recently praised the Midnights singer for her tireless work ethic and ambition in achieving her groundbreaking success.

"She wants it," Del Rey, 38, told BBC News. "She's told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone. And how amazing — she's getting exactly what she wants."

