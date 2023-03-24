Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons Demonstrates How to Recreate Her Sleek Ponytails at Home
Kim Kardashian Debuts Newly Cut Bangs
Inside the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Security Will Be on Set f…
Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Won't Speak Out About Selena Gomez …
Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of Two, Dead at 30
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix Speak Out Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Ru…
Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay After…
Chris Martin’s Diet Goes Viral Following News of Gwyneth Paltrow…
'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for ‘Hurtful’ 'M…
Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Contacted Her Amid Rumored Feud
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Shakira Seemingly Throws a Dig at Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend Clar…
Selena Gomez Gives Insight Into ‘Worst Possible Heartbreak’ and …
Why Blac Chyna Is Going Back to Her Legal Name
Kylie Jenner Doing ‘Her Own Thing’ and Wants to Stay ‘Drama Free…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
'Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix for …
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Tom Brady in First Post-Divorce…
Love is in the hair! Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has created some of Kim Kardashian’s most iconic hair looks including her smooth braids, soft and crimped waves, slicked-back buns, pin straight hair, loose curls, and more throughout the years.
And while we may not be able to switch up our locks as frequently as The Kardashians star does, the hair guru took to social media to show a step-by-step process on how to recreate one of his most sought-after styles: a sleek ponytail.
The Andrew Fitzsimons Hair founder showed his Kim Kardashian-inspired routine on model Kenna Sharp on TikTok, with the help of the Bellami Silk Seam 24” Hair Extensions and must-haves from his own line.
"I start off by straightening the hair. Luckily, the seam of these extensions are so thin, you could put them really close to the front,” he said.
@iamandrewfitzsimons How I create ponytails on Kim Kardashian, with supermodel @kennabbby using Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Collection available exclusively at @ultabeauty and @bellamihair Silk Seam 24” Clip-Ins in shade Jet Black 😍 MUA @tysandersonbeauty Final video @ricardohorationelson #hair#hairtok#kimkardashian#hairtutorial#hairstyle#ponytail#ulta♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
The mane expert then places the extensions down on various sections, all in the direction of where you’d want your ponytail to be, and ties them up in a hair tie that isn’t too tight.
From there, Fitzsimons recommends using his Andrew Fitzsimons Hair Prism Shine Softening Crème to help bring the remaining hair back up into another ponytail, before concealing the hair tie with a small piece of hair, and securing the look with hairspray.
For a guaranteed glossy finish, the hairstylist uses his Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray, which he believes is the most important step.
"Look at that shine! That’s what turns this look into a super sleek, snatched ponytail," he exclaimed.
RELATED CONTENT:
Skims Swim Is Back: Shop All-New Styles and Limited Edition Colors
Kim Kardashian Resembles North in Edgy 'Racing License' Pic From 1992
North West Delivers Serious Side-Eye to Mom Kim Kardashian in Latest TikTok