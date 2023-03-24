Love is in the hair! Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has created some of Kim Kardashian’s most iconic hair looks including her smooth braids, soft and crimped waves, slicked-back buns, pin straight hair, loose curls, and more throughout the years.

And while we may not be able to switch up our locks as frequently as The Kardashians star does, the hair guru took to social media to show a step-by-step process on how to recreate one of his most sought-after styles: a sleek ponytail.

Andrew Fitzsimons/Instagram

The Andrew Fitzsimons Hair founder showed his Kim Kardashian-inspired routine on model Kenna Sharp on TikTok, with the help of the Bellami Silk Seam 24” Hair Extensions and must-haves from his own line.

"I start off by straightening the hair. Luckily, the seam of these extensions are so thin, you could put them really close to the front,” he said.

The mane expert then places the extensions down on various sections, all in the direction of where you’d want your ponytail to be, and ties them up in a hair tie that isn’t too tight.

From there, Fitzsimons recommends using his Andrew Fitzsimons Hair Prism Shine Softening Crème to help bring the remaining hair back up into another ponytail, before concealing the hair tie with a small piece of hair, and securing the look with hairspray.

Courtesy of Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare

For a guaranteed glossy finish, the hairstylist uses his Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray, which he believes is the most important step.

"Look at that shine! That’s what turns this look into a super sleek, snatched ponytail," he exclaimed.

