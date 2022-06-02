Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has created bold looks with high gloss and shine for A-listers including Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Joan Smalls and Shay Mitchell.

Fitzsimons is known for his artistic eye and innovativeness, and now he's sharing his ultimate mane secrets with ET while celebrating the launch of Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare, an elegant and extensive collection made with high-performing formulas.

"I knew that when I launched a brand, I had to launch one that was truly inclusive of as many hair types as possible. ... It was extremely important to me and my team that all people felt considered. ... While the products are very affordable, all priced at $14 each, I wanted the experience to feel very luxurious," the hair guru tells ET ahead of the line's launch party on June 2 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California.

Fitzsimons' namesake collection features products made for strengthening dry and damaged hair, generating bouncy and long-lasting curls, boosting shine and reducing frizz, creating volume and body, and more.

His top picks: "My go-to products that I simply cannot be without have to be the Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner, Après Sexe Texture Spray, and Body Volume Blow Dry Hold Spray."

Courtesy of Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare

Once you've found your must-have selects, the hair pro suggests simple steps you can take to achieve healthy and luscious locks.

"My number one tip is to always use a heat protectant, no matter what level of heat you are using. ... My second biggest tip would be to be careful with a towel when you get out of the shower with wet hair. It makes a huge difference what material towel you use and how hard you rub your hair," he notes.

Courtesy of Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare

From there, it's all about creating an epic look from head-to-toe.

"For bigger events and photo shoots there is typically a process between the talent, wardrobe stylist, makeup artist and myself. If the dress is the focal point, we collaborate to create the beauty looks to complement the look. I’ll often pull references and create mood boards," he explains of his creative process.

"I love that everyone is leaning heavily into glamorous styles right now. After the past few years and lockdowns, and for some of us, cutting and coloring our own hair, I think we’re ready for playful styles. ... Whether it’s Hollywood glam or playing with hair accessories, there’s a lot of fun to be had with hair right now. Embracing and celebrating natural texture is also the most rewarding thing for me," he cotinues.

Additional trends to look out for this summer according to the hair expert, "There’s a general softness to the cuts and styles trending for summer 2022. Shags, soft layers and natural texture are really taking center stage here. While angular, sleek bobs and lobs were in for a bit, we’re seeing those styles softened up with layers and texture."

"'90s styles are also really in, with modern interpretations of Kate Moss’ and Jennifer Aniston’s iconic styles becoming very popular. I’m also excited that the pixie is back!" he exclaims.

