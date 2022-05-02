Olivia Rodrigo Wears Butterfly Hair Accessories, Poses With Gwen Stefani at 2022 Met Gala
Olivia Rodrigo made at statement at the 2022 Met Gala! The 19-year-old singer stepped out in New York City on Monday for her second-ever gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The teen stunned with her look, a lavender Versace mesh dress with butterfly hair accessories, which perfectly spoke to this year's gilded glamour theme, to go with the museum's In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibit.
Rodrigo also got to pose with Gwen Stefani at the event, and smiled as she stood alongside the yellow outfit-clad singer.
Last year, at her Met Gala debut, Rodrigo wore a black bodysuit by Saint Laurent.
The event came a month after Rodrigo took home three GRAMMY awards for her debut album, Sour. When ET spoke with Rodrigo at the premiere of her Disney+ documentary, Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film, she revealed what's next for her after her successful year.
"I'm just gonna keep writing about my life, and writing from my heart," Rodrigo said of her future plans. "Anything else that happens is just icing on the cake. I'm just so happy I get to do this for a living."
Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.
