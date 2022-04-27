Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia Spark Romance Rumors After Stepping Out Together in New York City
Olivia Rodrigo isn't strolling the streets alone! On Monday, the 19-year-old singer was spotted out with 25-year-old DJ and influencer Zack Bia in New York City.
The two looked quite cozy together with Bia walking alongside Rodrigo with his arm around her. The pop singer braved the chilly weather with high black boots and a matching jacket that she paired with a crop top and mini-skirt. As for Bia, he sported a hoodie, navy pants and sneakers.
Rodrigo is sparking romance rumors with Bia, who was previously romantically linked to Madison Beer, just a few months after it was reported that she called it quits with Adam Faze.
Prior to her relationship with Faze, Rodrigo was romantically linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Fans speculated that much of Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, was about Bassett, thus putting the singer's love life in the spotlight.
"I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me," Rodrigo told GQ in August about the speculation surrounding her love life. "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."
