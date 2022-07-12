Get Ray-Ban Sunglasses For Summer During Amazon Prime Day 2022
Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, some are almost 60% off.
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
During Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can find deals on celeb-loved sunglasses like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. Before you pick the frames that complement your face and summer style, you can unlock free 2-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. A 30-day free trial will also allow you to take advantage of all the Prime Day discounts.
Best Amazon Prime Day Ray-Ban Deals
A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your summer sunnies collection. Get a kid's version for the little one in your life so you can twin this summer.
These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this summer.
The wooded frame Ray-Ban sunglasses are an absolute must-have for your all your summer adventures.
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer sunglasses are made with acetate frames which are lightweight yet durable.
The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way. The Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.
These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.
These mirrored Ray-Ban sunglasses highlight round faces, and they add a bit of flair to your summer style.
For a more structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses.
These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about summer.
