Get Ray-Ban Sunglasses For Summer During Amazon Prime Day 2022

By ETonline Staff
Ray-Ban Early Prime Day Deals
Ray-Ban

Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, some are almost 60% off.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

During Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can find deals on celeb-loved sunglasses like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. Before you pick the frames that complement your face and summer style, you can unlock free 2-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. A 30-day free trial will also allow you to take advantage of all the Prime Day discounts. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Ray-Ban Deals 

Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your summer sunnies collection. Get a kid's version for the little one in your life so you can twin this summer.

$213$149
$77$54
KIDS' RAY-BAN AVIATORS
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this summer.

$140$98
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses

The wooded frame Ray-Ban sunglasses are an absolute must-have for your all your summer adventures. 

$244$98
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer sunglasses are made with acetate frames which are lightweight yet durable.

$213$152
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way. The Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$193$135
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses

These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.

$163$114
Ray-Ban Men's RB4264 Chromance Mirrored Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's RB4264 Chromance Mirrored Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's RB4264 Chromance Mirrored Square Sunglasses

These mirrored Ray-Ban sunglasses highlight round faces, and they add a bit of flair to your summer style. 

$239$167
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a more structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$213$149
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about summer. 

$188$132

 

