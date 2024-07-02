No shade, but you should really be wearing sunglasses. Shine bright in these best sunnies from Costa, Jenny Bird, Quay and more brands.
With summer comes even more motivation to protect your eyes from the sun. But you also want to look good while doing it.
Should you decide that sunnies don't quite match your 'fit and go sans sunglasses, you could run into serious consequences. Sun can damage the skin around your eyes, your cornea, your lens and other parts of the eye, according to the Mayo Clinic. Wearing sunglasses helps protect against these issues and can even decrease your risk of cataract formation.
That’s why it makes sense that you're searching for shades that suit your aesthetic while also providing UV protection. Luckily, we see what you need and we're here for you. We've found the best sunglasses for summer 2024 that will help protect your peepers in style.
While shopping, look for sunglasses with broad spectrum coverage or protection against UVA and UVB rays. You should also consider why and how long you plan to wear them. Polarized lenses are great for long days on the water, while fashion sunnies are fab for a day about town.
We've found the best sunglasses for summer 2024 from Costa, Jenny Bird, Quay and more brands. Find celeb sunglasses collabs, affordable shades, designer styles and so much more ahead that will serve you no matter what you're up to this summer.
Costa Sullivan
Pick up Costa's Sullivan style for any active endeavors. These sunglasses are polarized, which means they filter light that causes a harsh glare on water.
Jenny Bird The Cateye
Protect your eyes with a cute pair of sunnies. The cat-eye shape of these is super flattering.
Diff Eyewear x Jessie James Decker Aster
Shop the Jessie James Decker collab at Diff Eyewear. This pair of sunglasses offers a contemporary update on the classic aviator.
Quay x SZA Karma
Grammy-winning singer and songwriter SZA has an edit out at Quay. We love the rectangle sunglasses style, Karma.
Anthropologie Green Tort Oval Sunglasses
For a fashion moment, pop on these green tortoiseshell sunnies from Anthropologie.
Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses
You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies.
Velvet Canyon Beat Generation
See Beyoncé in these Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Sunglasses in black on her Instagram. The same shades are currently available in the color blonde tort for over $100 off the original price at Revolve.
Etnia Barcelona Ampat Sunglasses
Selena Gomez wore these cool retro-styled ivory Etnia Barcelona shades in Cannes recently. The ivory paired perfectly with her monochromatic outfit. This pair of sunnies also comes in black, tortoise and other cute colors.
Quay Vibe Check Sunglasses
These photo-ready sunglasses have an on-trend small frame.
Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses
Reviewers say these on-trend oval sunglasses are worth adding to your cart. "These shades are very sturdy for the price and look extremely cool," an Amazon reviewer says.
