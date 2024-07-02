With summer comes even more motivation to protect your eyes from the sun. But you also want to look good while doing it.

Should you decide that sunnies don't quite match your 'fit and go sans sunglasses, you could run into serious consequences. Sun can damage the skin around your eyes, your cornea, your lens and other parts of the eye, according to the Mayo Clinic. Wearing sunglasses helps protect against these issues and can even decrease your risk of cataract formation.

That’s why it makes sense that you're searching for shades that suit your aesthetic while also providing UV protection. Luckily, we see what you need and we're here for you. We've found the best sunglasses for summer 2024 that will help protect your peepers in style.

While shopping, look for sunglasses with broad spectrum coverage or protection against UVA and UVB rays. You should also consider why and how long you plan to wear them. Polarized lenses are great for long days on the water, while fashion sunnies are fab for a day about town.

We've found the best sunglasses for summer 2024 from Costa, Jenny Bird, Quay and more brands. Find celeb sunglasses collabs, affordable shades, designer styles and so much more ahead that will serve you no matter what you're up to this summer.

Costa Sullivan EZ Contacts Costa Sullivan Pick up Costa's Sullivan style for any active endeavors. These sunglasses are polarized, which means they filter light that causes a harsh glare on water. $323 $269 Shop Now

