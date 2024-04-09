Festival season is upon us. You've got your outfits planned, ticket bought and lineup ready. But as fun as desert and outdoor festivals are, they can be the site of a beauty emergency or two, and maybe there are some beauty essentials you've forgotten to add to your packing list. We have some last-minute product recommendations that will keep you looking and smelling your best at any festival you go to.

If you're attending Stagecoach or Coachella in 2024, you'll have the desert dust and heat to reckon with, plus dehydration and a lack of sleep. If you're camping, beauty shortcuts are even more essential. Allow us to help you create your ultimate festival beauty essentials kit.

You'll need sunscreen, naturally, plus moisturizing skin and body care to beat the dry desert air. One suggestion is to catch a self-tan before baring it all in your cute festival outfits and don't forget to protect yourself from the sun with sunglasses and a hat. Store your deodorant, feminine wipes, anti-chafe stick and more in a clear belt bag so you can stay fresh all day long. Wash all that dust from your strands with shampoo and conditioner, or, if you're in a hurry to make a set time, a dry shampoo.

Below, shop the essentials you'll need to stay fresh and comfortable at the upcoming music festival you're attending.

The Rhode Kit Rhode The Rhode Kit Hailey Bieber's new Rhode Kit is so easy to throw in your suitcase and go. This bubble bag includes full-size bottles of the Pineapple Refresh, Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream at a discount. $109 Shop Now

Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner Sephora Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner After a long day at the music festival, all you'll want is to feel clean. Nécessaire's newest shampoo and conditioner has a fresh scent and the brand says its rosemary oil and a micro-dose of Capixyl, which is said to encourage fuller hair. $28 Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo Shop Now $28 Nécessaire Rosemary Conditioner Shop Now

Dove Whole Body Deo Amazon Dove Whole Body Deo Sometimes it's not just your armpits that stink — especially after a full day in the blazing sun. Replace the scent with coconut and vanilla thanks to Dove's invisible cream Whole Body Deo. $12 $8 Shop Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Amazon Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen This face sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin. $38 Shop Now