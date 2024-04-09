Don't sweat it: We have you covered with everything you need to stay feeling fresh during festival season.
Festival season is upon us. You've got your outfits planned, ticket bought and lineup ready. But as fun as desert and outdoor festivals are, they can be the site of a beauty emergency or two, and maybe there are some beauty essentials you've forgotten to add to your packing list. We have some last-minute product recommendations that will keep you looking and smelling your best at any festival you go to.
If you're attending Stagecoach or Coachella in 2024, you'll have the desert dust and heat to reckon with, plus dehydration and a lack of sleep. If you're camping, beauty shortcuts are even more essential. Allow us to help you create your ultimate festival beauty essentials kit.
You'll need sunscreen, naturally, plus moisturizing skin and body care to beat the dry desert air. One suggestion is to catch a self-tan before baring it all in your cute festival outfits and don't forget to protect yourself from the sun with sunglasses and a hat. Store your deodorant, feminine wipes, anti-chafe stick and more in a clear belt bag so you can stay fresh all day long. Wash all that dust from your strands with shampoo and conditioner, or, if you're in a hurry to make a set time, a dry shampoo.
Below, shop the essentials you'll need to stay fresh and comfortable at the upcoming music festival you're attending.
Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 42
Kopari says one bottle of its viral Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen is sold every minute. This sunscreen in a satisfying spray bottle gives you a rose glow shimmer that's perfect for festival season.
The Rhode Kit
Hailey Bieber's new Rhode Kit is so easy to throw in your suitcase and go. This bubble bag includes full-size bottles of the Pineapple Refresh, Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream at a discount.
Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse
Sure, you'll catch a tan at the festival, but what about day one? Get a sunkissed glow with the Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse.
Jenny Bird The Cateye
Protect your eyes with a cute pair of sunnies. The cat-eye shape of these is super flattering.
Brixton Cohen Cowboy Hat
Say goodbye to sunburned hair parts with this high-quality unisex cowboy hat you'll wear for years to come.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Clear
Some festivals require clear bags. Stow all your festival beauty essentials in this fanny pack from lululemon.
Secret Clinical Strength Smooth Solid Deodorant
It's time to bring in the big guns. The Secret Clinical Strength antiperspirant will help you sweat less in the desert heat.
The Honey Pot Sensitive Feminine Wipes
If you're camping at the festival or are on your period, stay fresh with some unscented, individually packed intimate wipes.
Phlur Lost Cause Body Lotion
The desert sun and dust will dry you out in an instant. Bring in a full-size bottle of lotion with a fresh scent to stay feeling clean and comfortable.
Lancer Skincare Eyes Wide Open Hydrogel Under Eye Patches
Before you know it, dry air and lack of sleep can leave you with fine lines under your eyes. Moisturize the situation with these Hydrogel Under Eye Patches.
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner
After a long day at the music festival, all you'll want is to feel clean. Nécessaire's newest shampoo and conditioner has a fresh scent and the brand says its rosemary oil and a micro-dose of Capixyl, which is said to encourage fuller hair.
Dove Whole Body Deo
Sometimes it's not just your armpits that stink — especially after a full day in the blazing sun. Replace the scent with coconut and vanilla thanks to Dove's invisible cream Whole Body Deo.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
This face sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.
Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick
This travel version of Megababe's best-selling Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick is the perfect size to fit into your purse to prevent chafing on the go.
amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
An Amazon bestseller, this dry cleanser from amika is talc-free. It uses natural rice starch to absorb oil and refresh hair. As a bonus, the formula won't leave any white residue after use.