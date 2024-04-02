From fanny packs to trendy shoulder bags, shop our favorite clear handbags from lululemon, UGG, Amazon and more.
As Coachella ignites the festival season, MLB games swing into action and outdoor concerts draw near, the spring season promises a whirlwind of exciting events. Aside from choosing sensible shoes, crafting a cute outfit and, of course, securing tickets, a clear bag is a must-have for any upcoming large events on your calendar.
Most venues enforce a clear bag policy, only permitting transparent bags that measure 12"x6"x12" or less into their events. For more specific regulations, be sure to check your venue's website.
While gallon Ziploc bags are always an option, you might want to invest in something a little more convenient for your upcoming festivals, concerts and sporting events — especially if you plan on attending a lot of large-scale events in the future. To help you out, we've rounded up the best stadium-approved clear bags of 2024.
So many of our favorite brands have gotten the clear bag memo: lululemon just launched clear versions of its viral belt bag and backpack, UGG carries its beloved Janey II bag in a clear colorway and Lilly Pulitzer has an elevated take on the style with gold accents. For more affordable options, we've also scoured Amazon for clear bag styles that meet every budget and function need.
Below, check out the best clear bags for all your upcoming events this season.
lululemon Clear Backpack Mini 10L
lululemon just released a clear backpack ideal for concerts, games and more.
LOXOMU Clear Purse Stadium Approved Shoulder Bag
A trendy shoulder bag silhouette makes this clear purse a chic accent to any outfit.
Mark and Graham Build Your Clear Crossbody Bag
This leather-trimmed clear bag is totally customizable, letting you choose between three trim colors and several strap styles and colors. You can even add a monogram for extra personalization.
UGG Janey II Translucent Shoulder Bag
UGG's classic Janey II Shoulder Bag has been revamped with a chic translucent design, featuring a removable logo strap and full zip closure.
Kendra Scott Clear Belt Bag
Whether draped around your waist or worn as a crossbody, this stylish belt bag is designed to elevate your look for any occasion.
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch
For any concerts on your horizon, clear bags are required at most venues — so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.
USPECLARE Clear Backpack Stadium Approved 12×6×12
Available in 11 fun and neutral colors, this clear backpack meets stadium size regulations while being roomy enough for all of your essentials.
Veckle Clear Fanny Pack
For any upcoming concerts or stadium events, this clear belt bag will keep your essentials on hand.
Handy Laundry Store Clear Tote Bag
Handy Laundry's stadium-approved bag comes in pink, red, navy or black to match your outfit.
Lilly Pulitzer Clear Crossbody Bag
Gold accents give this clear Lilly Pulitzer crossbody a luxe touch.
Calpak Large Clear Cosmetics Case
While it's technically a cosmetics case, Calpak's sturdy construction makes this bag a great choice for concerts and more.
